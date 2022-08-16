FDH Bank’s Kukonza Tsogolo promotion identifies second K1m winner and 10 for K100,000 each

* Launched in June, as an initiative to inculcate a saving culture amongst existing FDH Bank customers and potential ones



* We are very happy with the overwhelming participation from both existing and new customers

* Who have managed to deposit a minimum of K100,000 into their savings account and kept for not less than a month

By Duncan Mlanjira

At the second draw of FDH Bank Kukonza Tsogolo promotion, Emmanuel Manguwo was identified as the second K1 million monthly grand draw winner while 10 others have earned K100,000 each.

There were 50 other customers who were drawn for the prize of two metres each of FDH Bank-branded cloth.

Launched in June, as an initiative to inculcate a saving culture amongst existing FDH Bank customers and potential ones, it has attracted positive response, as attested by Maureen Nalikungwi, senior manager in the personal banking department.

“We are very happy with the overwhelming participation from both existing and new customers, who have managed to deposit a minimum of K100,000 into their savings account and kept for not less than a month,” she said.

She encouraged new customers to join by opening the same savings account with a minimum deposit of K100,000 and also keeping it for one month, saying such new customers opening an account during the promotion and the K100,000 deposit will get free Standard FDH Mastercard Debit Card.

The promo, whose grand prize is K5 million to be identified next month, was launched to inculcate a savings culture for both existing and new customers in order to grow and achieve big dreams and future economic security.

The bank emphasizes that investment and savings culture remains paramount to the growth of individuals and the country at large and that as a home-grown responsible financial institution, there was need to promote such culture to add value to their lives.

The promo will run till September 30 and Nalikungwi urged the public to continue investing and saving with FDH Bank Plc even after the promotion.