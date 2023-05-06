FDH Bank supports K5m towards MISA Malawi’s World Press Freedom Day commemoration gala

Chikhula hands over the cheque to MISA Malawi representative, Aubrey Mchulu

* We consider the media as our partner as we have been working together for many years

* We are a home grown brand and we also owe our success to the media — hence the support towards their big event

By Victor Singano Jnr

FDH Bank Plc on Friday made a donation of K5 million to Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi Chapter to help towards this year’s World Press Freedom Day celebration gala.

The special day falls on May 3 every year and was already celebrated together with President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe where he pledged that his administration will continue to promote and protect freedom of expression as a driver for all human rights.

The celebration continues today in Lilongwe where it started with marching activities and followed by the gala dinner where outstanding media practitioners are expected to receive awards in different categories.

FDH Bank’s Lorraine Chikhula said: “At FDH, we consider the media as our partner as we have been working together for many years. We are a home grown brand and we also owe our success to the media — hence the support towards their big event.

“It is our belief that this will continue to strengthen the working relationship,” said Chikhula, who also congratulated the newly-elected MISA Malawi executive.

MISA Malawi representative, Aubrey Mchulu from Nation Publications hailed FDH for the support, which he described it as a big boost as it will carter sponsoring of other categories during the gala awards.

Freedom of the press is not just a right

At the breakfast interface, Chakwera stressed that the human rights that is being enjoyed cannot be promoted or protected without the right to expression, saying: “Freedom of expression and freedom of the press is not just a right. It is a sacred responsibility we must take seriously, because the promotion and protection of all other rights depends on it.

“By implication, this also means that this is a sacred responsibility we must never abuse or desecrate or corrupt, because the abuse or desecration or corruption of our freedom of expression or the press puts all other human rights at risk.”

The President thus assured journalists in the country that he will fulfill the oath he took as president by upholding the freedoms and rights enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic.

The United Nations set a side the day to commemorate Press Freedom and as defined by UNESCO, this year’s theme is: ‘Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights’.

World Press Freedom Day is celebrated in order to emphasise the value of press freedom and the difficulties that journalists encounter in their work around the world.

Following the recommendations of the General Conference of UNESCO, the day was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993.

History of the day

When a group of African journalists gathered in Namibia for a UNESCO conference on fostering an independent and pluralistic press, they came up with the initial concept for World Press Freedom Day. They proposed declaring May 3rd, a global day to honour and safeguard journalistic freedom.

The UNESCO General Conference later approved the idea in 1993, and the UN General Assembly proclaimed that World Press Freedom Day would be celebrated on May 3 every year.

Since then, the day has been marked every year to bring attention to the value of press freedom and the necessity of preserving the independence of media.

The purpose of World Press Freedom Day serves as a reminder of the significance of the right to freedom of speech, which is a basic human right recognised in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

To encourage accountability and openness in the government and other institutions, free and independent media is crucial. The day serves as a reminder of how vital journalists are in keeping the powerful accountable and ensuring that the public has access to truthful and objective information.