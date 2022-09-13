FDH Bank stimulated its customers embracing saving culture through FDH Kukonza Tsogolo promo

* As the 3rd monthly K1 million winner identified for September after two others drawn in July and August

* So far 30 lucky winners have received K100,000 each and 150 others have so far won two metres each of FDH Bank-branded cloth

* Existing customers encouraged to deposit K100,000 and keep it for a month

* New clients were to open an account and also deposit K100,000 for the same period

By Duncan Mlanjira

FDH Bank Plc is stimulated that its customers are embracing financial saving culture, saying since the launch of the ongoing ‘Kukonza Tsogolo’ promotion, both existing and new clients have participated in the competition in which they were saving more or joining the bank.

To join the promotion, which was launched last June, FDH Bank existing customers were encouraged to deposit K100,000 and keep it for a month while new clients were to open an account and also deposit less than K100,000 and keep for the same period.

The third draw was held on Tuesday that identified Sheriff Kamwendo as the third person to win K1 million of the monthly draws, whose grand prize is K5 million to be drawn next month.

The other two K1 million winners were Alfred Lucius Makwasa (drawn in July) and Emmanuel Manguwo in August and on top of that, 30 lucky winners have each received K100,000 while 150 other customers won two metres each of FDH Bank-branded cloth.



Speaking at the third draw, Elizabeth Phoya, senior manager for personal & business banking, extended FDH Bank’s “gratitude to both existing and new customers for the incredible response that been shown towards this promotion”.

“It is now three months since the Kukonza Tsogolo promotion was launched, but the response has been overwhelming and as a bank we appreciate the response.

“We are stimulated that our customers as well as new clients are embracing saving culture, which was aimed to promote investment and savings culture amongst Malawians.

“It is also very important for financial institutions to come up with different measures and initiatives in order to make sure that there is guaranteed future security of finances. This is why FDH Bank Plc, as a home-grown institution, prioritises a savings culture amongst its customers.”

Phoya added that going forward, the Bank is “interested in promoting an investment culture so that we should not only provide our customers with banking services, but also add excellent value to their lives at large”.

“Through this promotion, we want to encourage our customers to see the benefits that come from saving and the rewards that they can get out of it.

“As we are going towards the final draw, in which we will have one person winning the promotion’s grand prize of K5 million, we are very much hopeful that the number of customers will increase,” she said.

On innovations towards adding “excellent value to the customers’ lives”, FDH Bank are second to none as just last month they launched an exciting promotion in which its customers, who are paying for their shopping by swiping their ATM cards using the bank’s point of sale (PoS) gadgets, stand a chance of winning a 60-seconds shopping dash worth K300,000.

At its launch, four lucky customers captured swiping on the FDH Bank’s PoS were instant winners of the Swipe & Dash promotion and they ran around the shop picking up groceries they wanted.

None of them reached the K300,000 target as the first winner, Kelton Masangano managed to picks goods worth slightly over K162,000, Linda Kachisa picked over K250,000, Christine Moller picked over K165,000 and Midian Odetta managed K241,000.

FDH Bank’s Managing Director, Noel Mkulichi said the promotion — to run up to December — is a campaign to inculcate a cashless shopping in which two customers are set to win the K300,000 Swipe & Dash; four to win shopping vouchers worth K60,000 and four more to win fuel vouchers also worth K60,000.

The customers who swipe on the FDH Bank PoS, write their names and contacts at the back of the receipt and deposit it in a box placed at the exit of the supermarket, from which a draw which be made to identify the eight monthly winners.

Mkulichi maintained that this is one way of encouraging the customers to use digital platforms for their shopping and paying for other services, who have the FDH Bank PoS gadgets, adding that if Malawians embraced a cashless tradition, it would save the costs of replacing overused bank notes by the Reserve Bank of Malawi.