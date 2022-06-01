FDH Bank sponsors K2m for Security Institutions Joint Sports Committee to hold its first games bonanza

Chipezeani presents the sponsorship to the men in uniform

By Duncan Mlanjira

Formed some two years ago but couldn’t organise any activity due to CoVID-19 preventive measures, Security Institutions Joint Sports Committee is now set to hold its first games bonanza and has been supported with a sponsorship of K2 million by FDH Bank.

The Security Joint Sports Committee comprises Malawi Defence Force (MDF); Malawi Police Service (MPS); the Department of Immigration & Citizenship Services and Malawi Prisons — which was formed in solidarity to enhance the close working relationship between the four national security agencies.

In his vote of thanks, the Committee’s chairperson, Inspector Griffin Mphande of the Immigration Department said the Bonanza — which is open to the public — is scheduled in two rounds and the finals shall be played at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The first is the preliminary rounds comprising four games is to be played on June 17-18 — whose winners qualify for the finals while the runners-up shall compete for the silver medals at the Bingu National Stadium finals on June 25.

“We play various sports activities all the time in our own institutions as one way to keep ourselves fit but we decided to join forces as security agencies so that we may have more opportunities of getting together to socially interact and also share notes on our national security duties.

“We encourage the members of the public to patronize our bonanza so that they should appreciate that we work closely together as four security institutions for the good of the nation.

“The games are part of us all getting together to know each other well that we are there to serve the interests of the public in as far as matters of national security are concerned.”

Inspector Mphande — accompanied by his vice-chairperson, Sub-Inspector Jimmy Mtonga of Malawi Police; Inspector Ernest Mkolongo of Malawi Prisons (secretary) and Warrant Officer Class 2 Samson Dulana of MDF (treasurer) — thus applauded FDH Bank for the sponsorship, saying they approached several corporate companies for such support towards their budget of K10 million but only FDH Bank responded.

“This sponsorship will support us in many ways as in our budget we need prize money, trophies, medals and other management logistics.

“Everyone is looking forward to the games as they have been preparing for a long time because we believe in keeping ourselves fit taking cognizance that a physically fit security officer is a complete one,” said Mphande.

In his remarks, FDH Bank’s Head of Finance, Richard Chipezeani said security plays a huge role in as far as their business is concerned, adding that as a homegrown brand they found it wise to respond to the Committee’s request for assistance.

“One of our pillars is ‘FDH Cares’ because we care for the people we deal business with, we care for the environment and we take care of the economy of the country.

“We believe that the country’s security agencies are our partners — we cannot separate ourselves from each other when there is need for support.

“We believe in giving back to the society that supports our business and for us to operate in a conducive environment, it is the security agencies play a key part.

“We also believe that health employees deliver and we recognise that all the participants for the games have been training hard and shall continue to do so in preparation for next year’s event.

“In the process, they keep physically fit which is very important for a security officer in their daily service delivery. We are looking forward to our continued partnership and we wish you all a successful bonanza,” he said.