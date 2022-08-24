FDH Bank Plc supports Malawi marketers annual conference with K3 million

FDH Bank’s Lorraine Chikhula presenting the sponsorship to George Damson

* Conference to be held under the theme, ‘Surviving to Thriving: Scaling Towards Excellence Marketing

* The support is in line with the Bank’s motto, ‘FDH Cares’, which supports sustainability from various fronts

* The difficult period of the CoVID-19 pandemic forced marketers and many other business players to be resilient

* And developed innovative ideas in the way they carried out their every day business

By Duncan Mlanjira

FDH Bank Plc has maintained its partnership with Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM) by injecting K3 million as contribution towards the success hosting of its annual conference scheduled for Salima from October 26-29.

Under the theme, ‘Surviving to Thriving: Scaling Towards Excellence’, is topic is not only FDH Bank says it resonates with but the world at large can following the CoVID-19 pandemic and several global and localised incidents.

At the official handover of the sponsorship, Lorraine Chikhula, PR and marketing manager for FDH Bank Plc said as a continually growing business, marketing plays a critical role — including for the business — and they strive to support the profession.

“On top of this, the support is in line with our motto, ‘FDH Cares’, which supports sustainability from various fronts and this is part of supporting our community.

“We look forward to the conference and the platform for growth and engagement and we look forward to reaching for nothing but excellence.”

She applauded IMM and its leadership under Isabel Kachinjika, the president, “for the steady growth trajectory” of the Institute and the industry as a whole, saying they found it befitting to support the institution and marketers for a successful conference towards the economic development of the country.

In his vote of thanks, IMM’s PR Director, George Damson — who is also chairperson of the conference’s organising committee — said they were grateful that FDH Bank continues to maintain its cordial partnership of many years with the Institute.

“IMM is not a profit making organisation but member driven, thus we also rely on other partners such as FDH Bank to support us in our endeavours,” he said, adding that the conferences benefit growth of the industry and the Malawi economy as a whole.

He said the difficult period of the CoVID-19 pandemic forced marketers and many other business players to be resilient and developed innovative ideas in the way they carried out their every day business.

He gave an example where, in observation of CoVID-19, people worked at home by were able to continue doing business through digital platforms.

“Up to now, people have embraced various digital services which banks and other financial service providers have innovated and marketers have not been left behind.

“Apart from the mixture of topic presentations by speakers, this year’s conference has a new concept, Master-Classes, which will unveil in detail critical topics for marketing and economic growth, and includes digital marketing,” Damson said.