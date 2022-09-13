FDH Bank Plc supports ICAM annual conference with K5 million

FDH Head of Finance, Richard Chipezeani hands over the sponsorship to ICAM’s Chrissy Jere

* ICAM conferences provide a platform where accountants can better their knowledge

* Which the efficiency of how organizations are to run and to the development of the country’s economy

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

One of the country’s leading financial institution, FDH Bank Plc, has partnered Institution of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (ICAM) by investing K5 million towards hosting the upcoming ICAM Lakeshore Annual Conference scheduled for Thursday and Friday (September 15-17) at Sun & Sand Holiday Resort in Mangochi.

Speaking on Monday at presentation of the cheque, FDH Head of Finance, Richard Chipezeani said they thought it wise to support ICAM as it is one of the professional and recognized organization which is responsible in developing skillful accountants in Malawi.

Chipezeani highlighted that ICAM conferences provide a platform where accountants can better their knowledge since they share ideas and refresh the brains through the training — which at the end improves the efficiency of how organizations are to run and at the same time contribute to the development of the country’s economy.

“As FDH and a leading digital bank, we recognize and appreciate the existing partnership we have with ICAM,” he said. “We are always passionate about the digital and we believe that through this conference we’ll also benefit from this in many ways.”

In her vote of thanks, ICAM’s director for education and training, Chrissy Jere commended FDH for the support, which she said will play a big part in making sure the conference is successful and meet it’s main intended objective in as far as embracing digital part is concerned.

Jere emphasized that conferences create good environment for networking as experts always deliberate a number of crucial areas that help to sharpen the economy once implemented.

“As we are all aware that the country is still recovering from the effects of CoVID-19, it is therefore not an easy thing to get this kind of support and we really applaud FDH for the great gesture.

“As an institute, we are encouraged as well as confident that we’ll indeed accomplish our plans because one of the key areas which will be deliberated during the meeting is about changing the usual manner of doing business through manual processes,” she said.

This year’s conference is under the theme; ‘Digitizing Malawi Economy’ and Jere it resonates well “because we are now in an era where we need to change our way of doing things by moving forward with automation of different processes”.

“To achieve this, we need our accountants to be up-to-date in terms of the way of doing processes. Experts are going to deliberate on how ready we are in Malawi in terms of automation of different processes by considering the type of infrastructure we have; expertise; how we are fairing and how best we can handle challenges if we have them so that our economy gets digitized and move forward.

Minister of Finance Sosten Gwengwe is expected to be the conference’s guest of honour at which over 1,000 participants will take part in the training.