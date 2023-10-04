FDH Bank Plc sponsors K10m towards IPMM annual conference

Elizabeth Phoya hands over the sponsorship to IPMM president Godwin Ng’oma

By Duncan Mlanjira

FDH Bank Plc says they consider Institute of People Management of Malawi (IPMM) as a its crucial partner being the umbrella body that supports and contributes to capacity building of human resources professionals in the country.

This was said by FDH Bank’s Senior Manager for Personal & Business Banking, Elizabeth Phoya when presenting K10 million sponsorship to IPMM 2023 conference to be held at Sunbird Nkopola in November.

To be held under the theme; ‘Human Resources Management: Fostering productivity, diversity & change in a multi-generational technological driven workplace’, Phoya acknowledged that IPMM’s annual meetings provide a platform for growth for the important professionals of all business sectors.

“We would like to ensure success of the meeting by supporting them and in turn supporting the workforce in Malawi to achieve individual and economic growth,” she said.

“As FDH Bank Plc, we are celebrating 15 years Committed to Growth (Magical 15) and staff members have been a huge part of that growth. All the services and products that we offer hinge on the human resources that we have.

“We have a vibrant corporate social responsibility (CSR) portfolio that has the four pillars; Our Community, Our People, Our Economy and Our Environment. Staff members fall under Our People and we are keen on staff engagement.

“Building a strong work force leads to success of the company, develops the community and champions economic growth. And growth, as you know, is our currency.”

She quoted Simon Mainwaring, a branding expert and founder/CEO of ‘We First’ — an award-winning, strategic consultancy accelerating growth and impact for today’s top purpose-driven brands — who once said: ‘Effectively, change is almost impossible without industry-wide collaboration, cooperation, and consensus’.

Thus Phoya said: “IPMM is the driver of this industry wide collaboration and we applaud the role they are playing.”

In his vote of thanks, IPMM president, Godwin Ng’oma applauded FDH Bank for the 15th Anniversary milestone, taking cognizance that the Bank has existed for that long because of managing well its human resource.

“We are not surprised that you’ve been in business that long because we are aware how well you manage your members of staff and as you rightly say, the success has been driven through the staff’s motivation to work.

“We always stress at our annual conferences that if you want to succeed in business, manage your people. For businesses to be productive, there is need to engage well with your people.

“We, as human resources managers aim to add value to ourselves through these conferences and we have always been very thankful that likewise FDH Bank values our role by always supporting us.”

Ng’oma said the theme has been derived at taking into consideration that the system of doing business has lately changed because of technology in that some members of staff are able to make their contributions away from their offices.

“The conference will discuss the multi-generational and technological driven workplace as we are all aware that the business landscape has changed because of technology that came along because of CoVID-19 pandemic.

Human resources drives our economy and thus we need to brainstorm in order to move along with current trends,” he said, while applauding FDH Bank for its support towards human capital development.

At the celebration of the 15th Anniversary last month, head of human resources, Chrispin Chikwama described milestone as “an amazing journey” that enabled their clients to grow their businesses, the employees to pursue and achieve their dreams, and most importantly, growing the community in which they operate — saying: “This is the heart and purpose of our brand.”

Chikwama also emphasized that 15 years ago, when the first branch was opened, it was never imagined the bank could have the biggest branch network in Malawi; nor list on the Malawi Stock Exchange but it now has 52 branches across the country, 91 ATMs and over 6,000 Banki Pakhomo agents

The bank was founded in 2008, as a subsidiary of FDH Financial Holdings Limited — a financial holding group, formed in 2007 to replace First Discount House Limited (FDH).

In July 2015, FDH Financial Holdings Limited successfully acquired 75% ownership of Malawi Savings Bank (MSB) together with its subsidiary MSB Forex Bureau Limited and in July 2016, FDH Financial Holdings Limited completed the merger of FDH Bank Limited and MSB.

The merged bank adopted the name FDH Bank Limited which culminated in the merger of FDH Money Bureau Limited and MSB Forex Bureau Limited that adopted the name FDH Money Bureau Limited.

Under the slogan, ‘Grow With Us’, FDH Financial Holdings Limited, whose one of its subsidiaries is FDH Bank Plc, prides itself as a diversified investments and financial solutions centre with interests in banking, discount house operations, investment management & advisory services as well as forex bureau operations.

On its website, it says: “We pride ourselves in the quality of our services, which have created a formidable reputation in all our business arms.”