FDH Bank Plc launches Swipe & Dash 60 seconds shopping worth K300,000

First winner Kelton Masangano poses with FDH Bank MD, Noel Mkulichi

* The promotion to run up to December which is a campaign to inculcate a cashless shopping

* Two customers are set to win the K300,000 Swipe & Dash

* Four to win shopping vouchers worth K60,000

* Four more to win fuel vouchers also worth K60,000

By Duncan Mlanjira

FDH Bank has launched an exciting promotion in which its customers, who would pay for their shopping by swiping their ATM cards using the bank’s point of sale (PoS) gadgets, stand a chance of winning a 60 seconds shopping dash worth K300,000.

At the launch, four lucky customers captured swiping on the FDH Bank’s PoS were instant winners of the Swipe & Dash promotion and they ran around the shop picking up groceries they wanted.

None of them reached the K300,000 target as the first winner, Kelton Masangano managed to picks goods worth slightly over K162,000, Linda Kachisa picked over K250,000, Christine Moller picked over K165,000 and Midian Odetta managed KK241,000.

A delirious Masangano said he never expected such a pleasant gift in that he just came over to buy a few groceries and on the queue, he watched with interest the goings on by the FDH Bank staff dressed blue T-shirts, — the company’s blue colours.

As he swiped his FDH Bank card, he was approached by the staff to announce that he had won the shopping dash.

“I always use my ATM card to pay for my shoppings in supermarkets and shops that have FDH Bank PoS machines because it’s convenient and one does not have to carry lots of cash on them.

“I must say I was completely taken by surprised and from now on, with or without this promotion, I will continue paying for my shoppings using the PoS and I thank FDH Bank for introducing this exciting promotion,” Masangano said.

When it came to Kachisa, who had a baby on her back, the convener of the launch, offered one Chipiku staff member should keep custody of the baby so that she could do the dash shopping spree freely — in the spirit of the FDH Bank motto, ‘FDH Cares’.

Kachisa was all smiles and also said she always uses the FDH Bank PoS for her shopping.

FDH Bank’s Managing Director, Noel Mkulichi said the promotion — to run up to December — is a campaign to inculcate a cashless shopping in which two customers are set to win the K300,000 Swipe & Dash; four to win shopping vouchers worth K60,000 and four more to win fuel vouchers also worth K60,000.

“The customers will be expected to swipe on our FDH Bank PoS, write their names at the back of the receipt and deposit it in a box to be placed at the exit of the supermarket, from which a draw which be made to identify the eight monthly winners

“This is one way of encouraging our customers to use our digital platforms for their shopping and paying for other services, who have our PoS gadgets.”

Mkulichi added that if Malawians embrace a cashless tradition, it would save the costs of replacing overused bank notes by the Reserve Bank of Malawi — thus encouraging the public through this promotion.

In June, As one way of promoting investment and savings culture among customers, FDH Bank Plc launched a promotion named ‘Kukonza Tsogolo’ in which one lucky customer is expected to win a whopping K5 million at the grand draw in September.

Each month one lucky customer is receiving K1 million each month and 10 others winning K100,000 while 50 are receiving two metres of FDH Bank.



Kawawa said the promotion has been launched with the aim of helping both existing and new customers to grow and achieve big dreams and future economic security.

Existing customers are entering the promotion by depositing a minimum of K100,000 into their savings account and keep it for at least a month while new customers can only join by opening the same savings account with a minimum deposit of K100,000 to stand a chance of winning prizes after keeping it for one month.

New customers who are opening an account during the promotion and the K100,000 deposit are getting free Standard FDH Mastercard Debit Card.