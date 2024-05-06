FDH Bank Cup sponsorship raised to K150 million

* Impressed with how the competition has been run in the previous three seasons



By Victor Singano Jnr

The FDH Bank Cup sponsorship has been increased for this year’s edition package from K120 million to the tune of K150 million.

FDH Bank’s Senior Management Manager, Ronald Chimchere made the announcement on Monday at Amaryllis Hotel where in conjunction with the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) officially presented 2023 players and media awards.

Chimchere said after a thorough postmortem of the competition, the bank was impressed with how the competition has been run in the previous three seasons and the impact is has played in developing the game as well as players who have managed to rise and shine in big clubs and at Malawi national football team level.

“We are always committed when it comes to promoting football in Malawi,” Chimchere said. “It is our wish to see Malawi football reaching at a high level like our fellow countries.

“With the increment in our fourth year, we are very hopeful that this will ignite the competition both at lower as well as top level.”

FDH Bank also finances the activities of the national football team, the Flames as well as financing the national netball team, the Queens. The bank invests in grassroots level by sponsoring Mayor’s Trophies.

In December, the sponsorship for the Flames was also increased to K1 billion to be spread out in the next four years — which translate to K250 million per calendar year.

The partnership with FAM to sponsor the Flames dates back to August 2016 at K60 million before being increased to K120 million in 2018 and went further up to K360 million in September 2021.

Representing FAM, executive member, Felistus Dossi — who is also chairperson of the competitions committee, was very thankful to FDH Bank for raising the sponsorship — which she said deserves a huge appreciation considering current economic challenges which most companies are going through.

“As you are aware, we recently had discussions with all our partners where we pleaded with them to consider toping up the sponsorships, so today it feels good to see FDH accepting our proposal.

“As FAM we are very sure that we’ll easily achieve our goals as we are fighting hard to transform the game,” Dossi said.

In the players award category, Nyasa Big Bullets midfielder, Patrick Mwaungulu, whose team are also champions of the 2023 edition, was named Player of the Tournament as well as carting home Golden Boot award.

Mighty Wanderers shotstopper, William Thole won the Best Goalkeeper of the Season while Lilongwe-based Santhe Admarc youngster, Zahaya Malitano got the Upcoming Player Award.