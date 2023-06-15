FDH Bank Cup sponsor supports 16 regional teams with K700,000 each and match kits ahead of the Round of 32

* The funds are to help the teams to perform at their top level

* Not to be intimidated by the names of the Super League

By Duncan Mlanjira

In order for the teams to competitively participate in the FDH Bank Cup Round of 32 against the top flight TNM Super League sides, the 16 teams that identified from the regional qualifiers have been motivated with K700,000 as a starter pack as well as match kits.

At the presentation held at FDH Bank head office in Blantyre, Senior Manager-Marketing & Communication, Ronald Chimchere took cognizance that the 16 teams spent a substantial amount in the regional qualifiers and they still need more resources to fulfill the next rounds.

“We were informed the qualifiers were very competitive thus we decided that we should make the Round of 32 even more exciting,” he said. “The funds are to help the teams to perform at their top level — not to be intimidated by the names of the Super League.

“We also recognised that in the previous two seasons, regional teams pulled some major upsets and that several players were spotted by the top flight Super League clubs, who roped them in.

“It’s now over to the teams in this edition to perform at their top level where their best players can be spotted by top clubs as well as be considered for the Flames.”

Chimchere added that as sponsors they are proud of the high standards that the FDH Bank Cup has produced, which was the whole essence of sponsoring the annual tournament — at K120 million with K30 million earmarked for the champions this year.

Commercial Director of the organisers, Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Limbani Matola, was upbeat of this support and the sponsor’s commitment that has seen excellent performances from the regional qualifiers that is expected to roll over to the Round of 32 and beyond.

The Round of 32 rolls out this weekend with the inclusion of the 16 Super League sides — Nyasa Big Bullets, Mighty Wanderers, Silver Strikers, Kamuzu Barracks, Chitipa United, Ekwendeni Hammers, Blue Eagles, Red Lions, Mafco, Karonga United, Dedza Dynamos, Moyale Barracks, Bangwe All Star, Mighty Tigers, Civil Service United and Extreme FC.

Meanwhile, the country top three teams in the current standings, Nyasa Big Bullets, Mighty Wanderers and Silver Strikers avoided each other in the Round of 32 and 16 as they were seeded alongside five other teams that finished in the top eight of last season’s Super League.

Silver, Wanderers and the defending champions Bullets were all pitted against Premier Division sides with Bullets facing Ndirande Stars whilst the Bankers will play Ntaja United and Wanderers traveling away to Mangochi to play Mpondas FC.

The giants have also avoided each other in the Round 16 as the winner between Bullets and Ndirande Stars will face the winner between Balaka FC and Chilumba Barracks whilst the winner between Mpondasi FC and Wanderers will play host to Mayamiko Stars and Zingwangwa United, with the winner between Silver and Ntaja United traveling to the Northern Region to play Moyale Barracks or Iponga.

There will be three Super League affairs between Blue Eagles and Red Lions, Karonga United and Kamuzu Barracks, Chitipa United, and Dedza Dynamos.

The full draw is as follows:

Round of 32

* Leyman Pampers vs Civil Service United

* Karonga United vs Kamuzu Barracks

* Moyale Barracks vs Iponga FC

* Silver Strikers vs Ntaja United

* Blue Eagles vs Red Lions

* Nyasa Big Bullets vs Ndirande Stars

* Mpondasi FC vs Mighty Mukuru Wanderers

* Mafco FC vs Ekwendeni Hard Knockers

* Mbabvi United vs Ntopwa FC

* Extreme FC vs ST Gabriel Zitha

* Ekwaiweni Tafika Sport Academy vs Bangwe All Stars

* Chitipa United vs Dedza Dynamos

* Balaka FC vs Chilumba Barracks

* Santhe Admarc vs Mighty Tigers

* Airborne Rangers vs Ekwendeni Hammers

* Mayamiko Stars vs Zingwangwa United

Round of 16

* Chitipa United/Dedza Dynamos vs Airborne Rangers/Ekwendeni Hammers

* Mafco FC/Ekwendeni Hard Nockers vs Blue Eagles/Red Lions

* Santhe Admarc/Mighty Tigers vs Karonga United/Kamuzu Barracks

* Moyale Barracks/Iponga vs Silver Strikers/Ntaja United

* Mpondas/Mighty Wanderers vs Mayamiko Stars/Zingangwa United

* Balaka FC/Chilumba Barracks vs FCB Nyasa Big Bullets/ Ndirande Stars

* Ekwaeni Tafika Football Academy/Bangwe All Stars vs Leyman Pampers/Civil Service United

* Extreme FC/ST Gabriel Zitha vs Mbabvi United/Ntopwa FC