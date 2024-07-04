FDH Bank Cup 2024 Round of 32 kicks-off this weekend

* Blue Eagles v Silver Strikers at Nankhaka Stadium; Bangwe All Stars v Nyasa Big Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium both on Sunday



Maravi Express

All is set for the FDH Bank Cup Round of 32 that kicks off this weekend with exciting 16 matches lined-up between the Independence Day on Saturday, July 6 to July 14 across the country.

The teams comprise 16 from the TNM Super League and 16 from regional leagues to fight for slots in the last 16 to be played this month end.

Some of the notable fixtures include a thrilling match between Blue Eagles and Silver Strikers at Nankhaka Stadium and defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets up against Bangwe All Stars at Kamuzu Stadium, both on Sunday.

Mighty Wanderers will be on the road, taking on Cobbe Barracks at Balaka Stadium on Monday.

The full fixtures:

Saturday, July 6

Chitipa United v Raiply at Karonga United

Mitundu Baptist v Mighty Tigers at CIVO stadium

Ndirande Stars v Baka City at Mpira Stadium

Sunday, July 7

Blue Eagles v Silver Strikers at Nankhaka Stadium

Moyale Barracks v Chintheche United at Mzuzu Stadium

Karonga United v Mzuzu City Hammers at Karonga Stadium

Bangwe All Stars v Nyasa Big Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium

Monday July 8

Creck Sporting Club v FOMO FC at CIVO Stadium

Sporting FC v Lube Masters at Mzuzu Stadium

Nyambadwe United v Dedza Dynamos at Mpira Stadium

Cobbe Barracks v Mighty Wanderers at Balaka Stadium

Tuesday, July 9

Civil Service United v Chihame All Stars at CIVO Stadium

Wednesday, July 10

Soccer Rangers v MAFCO FC at Mpira Stadium

Kamuzu Barracks v Iponga FC at CIVO Stadium

Sunday, July 14

MMF Marine v Ntcheu Warriors at Mangochi Ground

Simbi FC v Santhe Admarc at Aubrey Dimba Stadium

Interestingly, defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets are on collision course with arch rivals Mighty Wanderers if both win their Round of 32 encounters.

Ahead of the draw, the top eight TNM Super League teams — as per the log table of Sunday, June 23 — namely: Silver Strikers, Mighty Wanderers, Kamuzu Barracks, Mzuzu City Hammers, Nyasa Big Bullets, Clerk Sporting Club, Moyale Barracks and Civil Service United — were seeded in the sense that they will not face each other.

There will also be an interesting encounter between two TNM Super League debutantes — Creck Sporting from Lilongwe against Mulanje-based FOMO FC as well as an all-Super League encounter between Karonga United and Mzuzu City Hammers, both from the North.

The quarterfinals, whose draw will be done after the Round of 16 alongside the semifinals, on the dates to be announced, is as follows:

1. Ndirande Stars/Ekhaya FC/Baka City v Creck Sporting/FOMO FC

2. Blue Eagles/Silver Strikers v Simbi FC/Santhe Admarc

3. Mitundu Baptist/Mighty Tigers v Civil Service United/Chihame All Stars

4. Kamuzu Barracks/Iponga FC v Soccer Rangers/MAFCO FC

5. Karonga United/Mzuzu City Hammers v Nyambadwe United/Dedza Dynamos

6. Moyale Barracks/Chintheche v MMF Marine/Ntcheu Warrior

7. Cobbe Barracks/Mighty Wanderers v Bangwe All Stars/Nyasa Big Bullets

8. Sporting FC/Lube Masters v Chitipa United/Raiply FC

This year’s edition has a lot at stake as the sponsorship package was increased from K120 million to K150 million with the champions to receive the lion’s share of K35 million — up from the K30 million that the 2023 edition champions Nyasa Big Bullets received.

The inaugural tournament’s sponsorship package was at K90 million before being pushed to K120 million.

The main highlight for the 2023 season was Nyasa Big Bullets becoming the first team to defend the title after seeing off MAFCO FC 3-0 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The past edition also saw quite a number of players coming up — one of them is the Discovery of the Tournament from Santhe Admarc, goalkeeper, Zahaya Malithano.

Outstanding performances in the 2023 season had the champions Nyasa Big Bullets’ midfielder, Patrick Mwaungulu named Player of the Tournament while his teammate Hassan Kajoke won the Golden Boot award having scored four goals — with Mighty Wanderers goalkeeper William Thole winning the Golden Glove award.—Reporting by Fam.mw; editing by Maravi Express