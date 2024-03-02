FDH Bank commits K61.6m investment into Mary’s Meals Malawi’s school feeding programme

* The bank understands that for the country to develop and build responsible citizens, it requires to have educated people



By Victor Singano Jnr

As one way of fulfilling one of its pillars of the corporate social responsibility, FDH Bank Plc on Friday committed funds worth K61.6 million to Mary’s Meals Malawi to help in its school feeding program for a period of one-year at Chiwamba Primary School in Mulanje District.

Announcing the partnership on Friday, FDH Bank Head of Corporate & Institutional Banking, Kawawa Msapato said the investment was directed to the organization in order to assist in promoting early child education by making that they continue with their school and achieve their goals.

He said the bank understands that for the country to develop and build responsible citizens, it requires to have educated people — hence the need to provide enough support to school children and also reduce dropout rates.

“At FDH, education is one of our key pillars — so after noting the noble work that the Mary’s Meals is doing in feeding millions of children in the country, we felt pleased to partner them because this is the great initiative that can make Malawi a developed as well as a free school dropout nation,” Msapato said.

Mary’s Meals Country Director, Angela Chipeta-Khonje was grateful to FDH Bank for the timely support, which she said will play important role as it will assist the organization to feed over one million children.

“This donation means a lot to the children of Malawi because our objective is to ensure school going pupils are attending classes,” she said.

“Donations like this provide an opportunity to the children of completing their education as such we would like to call for more partners because we still have bigger number of over 3 million children in the country who are lacking support.

“The feeding program attracts learners to attend classes and have an increase in enrollment,” Khonje said.