FDH Bank champion to take home K35 million stake as preliminary matches set to kickoff May 25

By Victor Singano Jnr

From the K150 million sponsorship, up from K120 million for last year’s edition, champions for the FDH Bank Cup 2024 will receive K35 million — up from the K30 million that the 2023 edition champions Nyasa Big Bullets received.

This was announced yesterday at Mpira Village in Chiwembe by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) competitions & communications director, Gomezgani Zakazaka at the draw for the preliminary matches involving teams in the Premier Division regional league.

Zakazaka said this year’s competition, which is expected to kick off on May 25, will see the runners-up taking home K15 million, up from K9 million whereas semi-finalists are set to get K7 million from K2 million with quarterfinalists receiving K2 million from K1 million.

He further said in Round of 32, teams are expected to walk away with K1.2 million from K700,000 and that all the 16 teams that will reach the national phase will be get branded new kit each from FDH.

“We expect another thrilling competition this season because teams will be attracted with the new prizes and in the process our objective of promoting the sport and unearthing talent will be achieved,” he said Zakazaka.

For the 4th season running, the first season was at MK90 million and was pushed further to K120 million before the new package of K150 million.

The main highlight for the 2023 season was Nyasa Big Bullets becoming the first team to defend the title and quite a number of up-and-coming players being named the Discovery of the Tournament.

FDH Bank Plc is FAM’s strong partner as it also finances the activities of the national football team, the Flames as well as investing in grassroots level by sponsoring Mayor’s Trophies.

In December, the sponsorship for the Flames was also increased to K1 billion to be spread out in the next four years — which translate to K250 million per calendar year.

The partnership with FAM to sponsor the Flames dates back to August 2016 at K60 million before being increased to K120 million in 2018 and went further up to K360 million in September 2021.

A total of 70 regional teams will take part in this year’s edition with 5 from Central and Southern regions qualifying to the national level while Northern Region will produce 6 teams.

From the draw, the 70 teams — 21 from the South, 21 from the Centre and 28 from the North — will play for a regional championship in their respective regions to come up with 16 teams for the national phase.

The teams for the preliminary stage from the South are Ntaja Rangers, Nyambadwe United, Ekhaya FC, Lipulumundu FC, The Boyz, Ntopwa FC, MDF Marine FC, Mangochi All Stars, Soccer Rangers, Ntaja United, Ndirande Stars, Red Lions, Changalume Barracks, Cobbe Barracks, Immigration, Mwanza Stars, Zomba Airbase, Superfet, White Eagles, Balaka FC and Zingwangwa Utd.

For the Centre: Ekas Freight Wanderers, Chisomo Academy, Blue Eagles FC, Mitundu Baptist, Santhe Admarc, Villa FC, Simbi FC, Mchinji Boma strikers, St. Gabriel Zitha FC, Dzaleka Future, Extreme FC, Luanar FC, Wimbe United, Airborne Rangers, Leyman Panthers, Kasungu United, Armour Battalion FC, Mbadzi United, Chatoloma Admarc, Dedza Young Soccer, Ntcheu Warriors

And for the North: Jenda United, Songwe Border United, Chihame All Stars, Chizumulu United, Iponga FC, Chibavi Real Stars, Chintheche United, Eagle Strikers, Embangweni United, Simbowe Stars, Lube Masters, Ekwendeni Hardnockers, Ekwendeni United, Ekwaiwen Tafika Sports Academy, Karonga Giants, Chitipa Galaji, Chitipa White Movers, Likoma United, Chipolopolo Boyz, Thaboland FC, Mhuju FC, Chilumba Barracks, Euthin Veterans, Euthin Pirates, Sporting FC, Raiply FC, Mmbelwa Warriors and Mzuni FC.