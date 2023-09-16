FDH Bank celebrates its 15th Anniversary with pomp and ceremony

* The staff were also entertained to a mesmerizing live music performance by popular artist, Patience Namadingo — who is also FDH Bank Brand Ambassador

By Duncan Mlanjira

From a single branch to 52 branches across the country, from one ATM to 91 and from zero to over 6,000 Banki Pakhomo agents, FDH Bank celebrated its 15th Anniversary growth with pomp and ceremony through a colourful parade on streets of Blantyre’s central business district (CDB).

The parade started from the bank’s head office on Chilembwe Road, through Victoria Avenue then off to the Clock Tower through Sir Glyn Jones Road. It proceeded from the Clock Tower roundabout through Haile Selassie Road all the way to connect with Victoria Avenue back to the head office.

The staff were then entertained to a mesmerizing live music performance by popular artist, Patience Namadingo — who is also FDH Bank Brand Ambassador.

At the break of the live music performance, head of human resources, Chrispin Chikwama described as the day as cementing a milestone in the history of FDH Bank Plc.

“I have personally been looking forward to this day for a while,” he said. “I was excited when I first found out that we will be celebrating 15 Years of the existence of FDH Bank Plc — out of which I have worked 7 years and I am still enjoying working with this growing bank.

“Indeed, we have remained committed having commenced operations in July 2008. What an amazing journey it has been, enabling our clients to grow their businesses, our employees to pursue and achieve their dreams, and most importantly, growing the community in which we operate — this is the heart and purpose of our brand.”

Chikwama emphasized that 15 years ago, when the first branch was, it was never imagined the bank could have the biggest branch network in Malawi, nor list on the Malawi Stock Exchange, and so many other things it has achieved over the years.

He indicated that in June 2023, FDH Bank financial year posted a profit after tax of K15 billion from a loss-making position in its first few years, while taking cognizance that “all this could not have happened without the continued support of different stakeholders”.

“Our aspirations are to continue the growth path and stay committed to growing our economy by supporting our corporate clients, small & medium scale enterprises (SMEs), and retail customers as they pursue their own growth.

“Most importantly, we stay committed to supporting our community through the different sectors of education, health, sports, environment, and other areas,” Chikwama said.

The Bank has a vibrant corporate social responsibility (CSR) sustainability programme of FDH Cares pillars of ‘Our People’, ‘Our Community’, ‘Our Economy’ and ‘Our Environment’.

In recent years, this sustainability programme has reached out to various charity causes, its own innovations in environment and sports in which it is supporting Football Association of Malawi (FAM) through FDH Bank Cup and as the official sponsors of the Flames.

The bank also supports Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) by sponsoring the Malawi Queens and the sport’s various activities.

Chikwama said: “In this ever-changing environment, we have remained committed to our core values while providing the best financial solutions and services to our clients.

“We have been committed to growth we are growing and we will remain committed to growth. All this was possible because of a great man, an entrepreneur, who had a vision and put it in motion.

“Now here we are part, celebrating a great milestone,” he said as the staff gave a huge round of applause in recognition FDH Bank Plc’ founder, Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira.

He also took cognizance — on behalf of the Board of Directors, management and staff of the support from customers “for believing in the FDH brand”, adding: “One thing is for sure; a lot can change in 15 years, and surely, we can change a lot in the next 15 years and continue our pursuit of excellence and growth.”

The bank was founded in 2008, as a subsidiary of FDH Financial Holdings Limited — a financial holding group, formed in 2007 to replace First Discount House Limited (FDH).

In July 2015, FDH Financial Holdings Limited successfully acquired 75 percent ownership of Malawi Savings Bank (MSB) together with its subsidiary MSB Forex Bureau Limited and in July 2016, FDH Financial Holdings Limited completed the merger of FDH Bank Limited and MSB.

The merged bank adopted the name FDH Bank Limited which culminated in the merger of FDH Money Bureau Limited and MSB Forex Bureau Limited that adopted the name FDH Money Bureau Limited.

Under the slogan, ‘Grow With Us’, FDH Financial Holdings Limited, whose one of its subsidiaries is FDH Bank Plc, prides itself as a diversified investments and financial solutions centre with interests in banking, discount house operations, investment management & advisory services as well as forex bureau operations.

On its website, it says: “We pride ourselves in the quality of our services, which have created a formidable reputation in all our business arms.”