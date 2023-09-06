FDH Bank boosts October 7’s Presidential Charity Golf tournament with K10m sponsorship

Nkunika (right) hands over the sponsorship to Chidya Gondwe

* The charity targets to raise K400 million towards assisting Cyclone Freddy survivors and needy tertiary students’ academic fees

* As a caring bank, we always feel obliged to make a meaningful contribution when the need arises

* To restore someone else’s life back to normality as is the case for Cyclone Freddy, whose effects traumatized its survivors

By Duncan Mlanjira

FDH Bank has supported K10 million towards Presidential Charity Golf tournament on October 7 at Lilongwe Golf Club, whose proceeds are aimed at supporting survivors of Cyclone Freddy — as well as towards assisting needy tertiary students’ academic needs.

The charity tournament targets to raise K400 million towards the two causes and in his remarks, FDH Bank’s Group Head-Marketing & Communications, Levie Nkunika said as a caring bank, they “always feel obliged to make a meaningful contribution when the need arises to restore someone else’s life back to normality” — as is the case for Cyclone Freddy, whose effects traumatized its survivors.

“When we received a request from the tournament’s organising committee, we felt duty bound to make a contribution,” Nkunika said. “If you are supporting someone’s education that has potential to make that student progress in life into a responsible citizen of making a meaningful contribution to the country’s economy and growth, that itself is an achievement.

“So, we believe as a bank — under our slogan FDH Cares — we need to be where the people are, where they are suffering in order to make a contribution and be part and parcel of a solution to restore their lives to their old selves and their old settings.”

In his vote of thanks, chairperson of the charity tournament, Gift Chidya Gondwe — who is also Golf Union of Malawi (GoUM) president — acknowledged that FDH Bank has shown that it is “a true partner and friend in time of need and also as in Golf development”.

“This is not the first time FDH Bank has supported golf events as just recently they supported the Golf Union with K5 million towards our annual Matchplay tournament,” he said.

“They have also supported the Senior Golfers Society of Malawi towards their trip to Zambia where they have been invited by their colleagues for a seniors’ international tournament.

“And this time their contribution combines two noble causes of restoring lives of Cyclone Freddy survivors back to normal as well as supporting needy tertiary students.”

He added that much as there is a government service which grants academic loans, through the Higher Education Students Loans and Grants Board, the facility cannot manage to accommodate all as enrollment is getting higher every year.

“Enrollment has increased this year to over 8,500 and that figure comes along with needy students,” he said. “So, the President initiated this charity golf tournament to address social issues affecting people’s lives.”

In its corporate social responsibility education falls under their sustainability programme of FDH Cares of the pillar ‘Our Community, whose other pillars are ‘Our People’; ‘Our Economy’ and ‘Our Environment’.

A day before on Tuesday, FDH Bank assisted K5 million towards another fundraising golf which has been organised by Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) — dubbed Back-to-Campus, which targets to assist 50 needy students’ scholarships.

The country’s Vice-President Saulos Chilima has also been confirmed as one of the VVIPs to play in the 2-Ball Better Ball tournament with two players per team on September 16 at Blantyre Sports Club.

The fundraiser is expected to raise a total of K250 million — an estimate of K5 million per student for their entire required period of academic studying on the MUST campus.

MUST set up an Endowment Fund which corporates contribute to but as they await for the Fund’s maturity from various investments, the University decided to organise the fundraising golf as an immediate solution, saying: “The Back-to-Campus is bridging the gap as we await for the Endowment Fund to mature.”