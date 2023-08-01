FCB targets to recruit, activate 10,000 clients through ‘Changu pa Foni’ promotion

Head of Marketing Twikale Chirwa

By Victor Singano Jnr

In order to ensure that every customer is safe and secure by using digital platforms, First Capital Bank (FCB), says through its products called ‘FirstApp and First Mobile’, is targeting to recruit and activate more than 10,000 customers who will be using the two products via the newly-launched promotion, ‘Changu pa Foni’.

At the launch in Blantyre, Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa said as the world is going digital, it is necessary to encourage every customer to be familiar with digital platforms in as far as transactions such as paying bills, money transfer, buying of airtime and many more are concerned.

“Digital platforms are recommended by Malawi government as well as the Reserve Bank of Malawi that also encourages people to migrate to digital because that is the only reliable way which is safer, secure as well as convenient.

“So through this promotion we want to attract more customers while assisting them to be familiar with our digital products,” Chirwa said.

Through the promotion, the bank is expected to splash lots of prizes such as FCB Nyasa Big Bullets replica jerseys, caps, golf-shirts, and cash.

The launch was spiced by the presence of Bullets FC players Gomezgani Chirwa, Richard Chimbamba, Alick Lungu and Patrick Mwaungulu.

The promotion comes in the wake of just ended ‘Zanga Phee’ civil servant loan promotion whose K1 million grand prize was won by Mzuzu-based, Crivis Chirwa.

Twikale Chirwa described the promotion as successful having received an impressive number of civil servants’ participation across the country during the three months campaign through which the bank disbursed K10 billion in loans in response to their needs.

Civil servants loan scheme is processed within 48 hours of application and can be used to purchase personal assets, paying school fees, farming and business startups just to mention a few.

It is fast, flexible, affordable, and does not require any form, collateral or security as long as one is permanently employed by the Malawi government.