FCB takes ‘FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Street Bash’ to Lilongwe

* Expected to start at 13:00hrs on Saturday and will bring together celebrated local artists

* Comprising The Black Missionaries & Anthony Makondetsa, Zeze Kingston, Eli Njuchi, Kell Kay, Tuno, Lulu, Malinga, Mafo and others

By Victor Singano Jnr

After the success of the street bash organised by First Capital Bank (FCB) in April along Chilembwe Road in central business district of Blantyre City — to celebrate the landmark sponsorship deal which was secured with Nyasa Bullets — the bank is set to spoil Lilongwe fans with another street party scheduled for Saturday, July 8 along Paul Kagame Highway in Chilambula.

The street party, which is expected to start at 13:00hrs will bring together celebrated local artists comprising The Black Missionaries & Anthony Makondetsa, Zeze Kingston, Eli Njuchi, Kell Kay, Tuno, Lulu, Malinga, Mafo and others.

FCB Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa said they have decided to engage Lilongwe football fans and fun lovers create a platform for both existing and potential customers to interact with the their brand and digital product being offered — that include the First Capital Bank App (FirstAPP), Mobile banking (*111#) and POS machines that will be used for all food and drinks sales dubbed Fun Cashless Experience that is Secure.

Chirwa also added the Lilongwe street party will among other things give opportunity to the fans to buy their replica jerseys.

“FCB has branches nationwide and this marks the Central Region staff and fans launch,” he said. “We want to take give the Lilongwe market an opportunity to win FCB Nyasa Big Bullets replica jersey which will also be available for sale.

“Customers can swipe and win FCB jerseys or an account with initial deposit and win the replica,” he said, adding that similar event will also be taken to Northern Region.

FCB became the official sponsor of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets this year in a 3-year agreement.

The inaugural street bash in April also had the Black Missionaries & Anthony Makondetsa which attracted hundreds of people that included FCB Chief Executive Officer, Spyridon Georgopoulos alongside Bullets president Konrad Buckle and FCB founder Hitesh Anadkat.

Under the banner; #FCBYabwera#Maule, the street bash was reminiscent of the old days that was usually held along Hannover Street — which ignited plenty of fun and the public has warmly welcomed its resuscitation.