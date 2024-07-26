FCB partners Dream Sant’Egidio Centre in cervical cancer fight 

* The organisation is doing a commendable work of offering free high quality health services

By Victor Singano Jnr

In an effort aimed at ending cervical cancer among women in Malawi, First Capital Bank (FCB) has partnered the Dream Sant’Egidio Centre by investing K5 million which will help the non-profit making organisation to conduct awareness and other services in the area of Traditional Authority Lundu in Blantyre.

FCB Head of Marketing & Communication, Twikale Chirwa said they thought it wise to provide the support as one way of appreciating the commendable work being done by the organisation of offering free high quality health services to vulnerable Malawians living in rural areas, who have no access to good health support.

Chirwa said added that as a Malawian Bank they believe in promoting a health nation because it positively contributes to a health workforce both in private as well as public sectors.

“Dream Sant’Egidio stand as one of the best organisations whose services are benefiting the needy Malawians,” he said. “Cervical cancer problem is on the rise and it is becoming a serious concern to our nation.

“Hence a quick response of support is needed to the organisation so that they can afford conducting interventions by reaching those in rural areas and are unable to access health facilities.”

In his remarks, Dream Sant’Egidio Country Director, Mathambo Lowole expressed their appreciation to FCB for responding to their proposal, saying the support will help them to implement the awareness, screening and vaccination on cervical cancer in the identified area.

“There are a lot of people that we need to reach out but resources are a very big challenge and due to economic problems, people living in rural areas cannot come in town to seek for medical attention hence decided to follow them.

“We are targeting to reach out to 700 people and we believe that through this project, we will help to improve the situation because cervical cancer is currently causing a lot of deaths among women — yet it is treatable but due to the gap of information between people in the villages many are suffering in silent,” Lowole said.

Dream Sant’Egidio started its operation in 2006 while the cancer offering services were commenced in 2016.