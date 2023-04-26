FCB launches digital product ‘Think First’ campaign during Sunday’s FCB Bullets street bash

* Customers should first think First Capital Bank if they want to experience probably the best digital platforms

By Victor Singano Jnr & Duncan Mlanjira

As part of celebrating the official sponsorship partnership with the country’s football powerhouse, Nyasa Big Bullets, First Capital Bank (FCB), organised a street bash to celebrate with supporters, customers as well as to launch a newly-introduced digital product named ‘Think First’ campaign.

The bash, which commenced from 10:00hrs till around 23:00hrs — hosted along Chilembwe Road, adjacent to Livingstonia Towers at the heart of Blantyre City — was full of razzmatazz as it brought together celebrated music artists such as Chileka-based reggae giants, The Black Missionaries as the climactic performers with support performances from Zeze Kingstone, Gibo Pearson, Eli Njuchi among others.

It was spiced by the attendance of high level delegation from FCB that included its Chief Executive Officer, Spyridon Georgopoulos alongside Bullets president Konrad Buckle and FCB founder Hitesh Anadkat — as solidarity to hundreds of patrons who spiced up the bash.

Head of Marketing & Communication, Twikale Chirwa said while the bash was aimed at celebrating the sponsorship partnership in a special official way with the fans, it was also to inform the public about the Think First campaign, which will be featuring Bullets players in the promotion flyers.

“Think First is a Digital campaign that asserts that customers should first think First Capital Bank if they want to experience probably the best digital platforms.

“Think First Capital Bank when you want to send money instantly to other banks, pay bills or buy airtime because our First app, First internet and First mobile (*1111#) offer convinience and speed.

“Our main dream in this partnership is to activate the Bullets fan base and also get as many supporters register as Bullets followers at the same time opening new accounts with FCB.

“Since the sponsorship was unveiled, we have managed to registered over 1,000 accounts, which is a good response. This is a win-win situation, so we expect the team to be doing well in local competitions as well as in CAF tournaments in the next 3 years of our partnership.”

He further promised the fans, customers and potential customers to expect various promotions within the sponsorship period.

Meanwhile, FCB introduced a loan scheme last week for civil servants whose takers stand a chance of winning K1 million in a promotion dubbed Zanga Phee to run over the next 3 months.

Chirwa said under, the Consumer Lending function of the bank, civil servants can now apply for a loan of a minimum of K1.2 million and that customers also willing to consolidate and top their loans also stand a chance to win some amazing prizes in the promotion.



He had said: “We would like to incentivize our existing customers who would like loan top ups but also encourage potential customers to access the First Capital Bank Civil Servant loan, which is available within 48 hours of application.

“The Civil Servant loan is fast, flexible, and affordable and does not require any form of collateral or security as long as one is permanently employed by the Government of Malawi.

“The loan, which is processed in 48 hours, can be used for purchase of personal assets, school fees, farming activities and business startups amongst other things,” he said.

Chirwa reiterates that the unavailability of mass lending solutions for customers is also one major disadvantages that cause clients to change banking services provider — hence First Capital Bank’s commitment to create a viable market segment for the provision of credit to the civil service employees.

The bank provides credit services to all civil servants that are deducted through the centralized Malawi Payments Solutions, and this include both its existing customers — but more notably also be available to non-customers.

“This will significantly benefit civil servants who currently have limited access to credit. In addition, these customers will be given the option of becoming banked by FCB and it should noted be noted that this market is not concentrated in one place only as it will be spread out all over be it in town and districts,” Chirwa said.

Last month, the Big Bullets landed a 3-year K525 million lucrative sponsorship deal with FCB in recognition of the team’s consistent performance in all the local competitions and to also help the club to be more stronger and do wonders in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.

The Bullets opened their title defence by drawing 1-1 with Silver Strikers in their opening match in Lilongwe before beating MAFCO 4-0 last weekend.

So far Mighty Wanderers, who ended 4th in 2022 TNM Super League season, have picked 6 points from two of their opening games having emphatically beaten Red Lions 3-0 on Saturday through a hat-trick from Christopher Kumwembe.

Kumwembe was voted Man of the Match for his feat that saw the Nomads going two points ahead of last season’s champions, Nyasa Big Bullets, who beat MAFCO 4-0 on Sunday.

Thus the Bullets are runners up and tie on 4 points with Dedza United (3rd); Silver Strikers (4th) and Mighty Tigers (5th) — having been separated by goals scored and conceded.

The champions will travel to Lilongwe to face debutantes Extreme FC at Civo Stadium while 3rd placed Dedza United travel up North to meet Chitipa United.

Wanderers, whose next match is against Ekwendeni Hammers this Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium, earned their first 3 points a fortnight ago after beating Civil Service United 2-0.

Silver Strikers, who beat Blue Eagles 1-0 on Saturday at Nankhaka Stadium in Lilongwe, host Red Lions at Bingu National Stadium as 5th-placed Mighty Tigers are up against Civil Service United at Mpira Stadium.