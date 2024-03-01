FCB launches another civil servant promotion dubbed ‘Aweluke’

* Monetary prizes include K250,000 to 3 people in each month with the second prize being K3 million respectively

* The promotion is also mainly aimed at commending the good services civil servants provide to the government

By Victor Singano Jnr

In an effort aimed at giving back to its customers, First Capital Bank (FCB) Plc has launched a new promotion loan facility civil servant — dubbed ‘Civil Servant Aweluke’ to apply for a minimum of K1 million and also stand the chance of winning up to K10 million over the next months up to July 2024.

This facility, which is under FCB’s consumer fending function offers customers who consolidate and top up their loans to have a chance of winning monetary prizes of K250,000 to 3 people in each month with the second prize being K3 million respectively.

At the launching on Tuesday in Blantyre, FCB Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa said the introduction of the promotion is also mainly aimed at commending the good services civil servants provide to the government — hence they decided to support them through the promotion in order to appreciate as well as encourage them to continue playing commendable roles.

“This promotion is targeting every civil servant and for one to access the loan it does not allow only existing customers but we would like to encourage the civil servants to open their accounts with FCB so that they can benefit from the promotion.”

He also highlighted that the loan will be processed within 48 hours and can be used for purchasing of personal assets, school fees, farming activities and business startups, among others.

Chirwa further said the bank would like to incentivize existing customers who would like loan top ups but also encourage potential customer to access the FCB civil servant loans, which are fast, flexible, and affordable and do not require any form of of collateral or security as long as one is permanently employed by the Government of Malawi.