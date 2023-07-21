FCB Katswiri U-20 league sponsorship increased to K45m

* It is playing crucial role in the contribution of the country’s football development



By Victor Singano Jnr

First Capital Bank (FCB) Plc — the official sponsors of FCB U-20 national youth league — have increased the sponsorship package for the 2023 edition from K40 million to K45 million.

The bank, which has been sponsoring the competition for the past 15 years, announced the increase at Mangochi Stadium during the official launch of this year’s season where Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa said they made the decision to increase the package after being impressed that it is playing crucial role in the contribution of the country’s football development by producing hidden football stars — who end up shining in the local Super League teams.

Some of the products have been drafted in the Malawi national football teams which include U-17, U-20 and the senior side, which has made a remarkable performance in the just ended 2023 COSAFA Cup in South Africa.

He also said over the years they have been impressed with the administration of the competition.

“Since this sponsorship started we have been experiencing a great strides in each and every year in terms of the outcome,” Chirwa said. “Our objective as sponsors is mainly aimed at helping the country to unearth hidden talent among the youths which can be natured and later become future stars and we are encouraged to see such fruits.

“Currently, both the Super League and the Malawi national football teams have been dominated by players who are the products of FCB U-20 Katswiri League, which is very commendable,” he said.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) executive member, Felista Dossi — who is also the vice-chairperson of the FAM technical sub-committee — applauded FCB for maintaining the partnership and for increasing the sponsorship, described the league as a key foundation of Malawi football, which is nurturing unique talent from grassroots level.

“It feels good when you have partners like FCB who are committed in as far as contributing to football development is concerned — especially in this period where countries and companies are experiencing economic hiccups globally.

“This is a developmental league which needs good partners such as FCB and we are really excited that they have increased the sponsorship because that will make the competition to be more exciting and competitive,” she said.

In his remarks National Youth Football Association president, Tiyenkhu Chavula hailed FCB for increasing its continued support, adding that the new sponsorship package will help to solve challenges they encounter, such as increasing referees’ allowances whose current package was not enough to support them due to the high cost of living.

“Honestly, this increment has come at a right time and we are proud of our sponsors because this money will play a big impact both in administration and the competition among teams which will assist to produce talented players,” Chavula said.

The FCB U-20 League, whose 2022 champions are Silver Strikers Youth, is currently being played in 14 districts.

Silver Strikers Youth were crowned champions in December after beating Chigwere 2-0 in the final of the knockout stages that was played at Kasungu Stadium.

The teams that reached last four were Chinamwali FC from Zomba; Silver Strikers Youth from Lilongwe; Chigwere 11 FC from Kasungu and MK Academy from Mzuzu.

The League has contributed a lot of players to the TNM Super League teams such as Patrick Mwaungulu from BiCCO Opticals, Stanley Billiat from Disciples FC and Gomezgani Chirwa and a number of players in Flames squad at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroun last year were products of FCB U-20 Katswiri — such as Peter Banda, Charles Petro, Francisco Madinga, Lawrence Chaziya, Gerald ‘Papa’ Phiri Jnr.