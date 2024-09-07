FCB invests K5 million in support of Blantyre City Council’s sanitation initiative

Mayor Makwinja impressing on people to keep Blantyre City clean

By Andrew Mwanandiye Tembo

First Capital Bank (FCB) has invested K5 million to support the cleaning up initiative by Blantyre City Council — the financial institution’s passion to promote sanitation in the city as this could not be achieved by the Council alone.

At the official launch of the collaboration, Head of Marketing & Communication, Twikale Chirwa alluded that the funding is not the overall budget but this has just been spent for the specific initiative.

“We are passionate about promoting sanitation in the city and we believe that this collaboration will help us achieve that goal,” Chirwa said, adding that the bank has several initiatives in supplementing Blantyre City Council’s efforts to improve the appearance of the city, through assisting in education, health infrastructure, among others.

In his vote of thanks, the City’s Mayor, His Lordship Joseph Makwinja, applauded the bank for its gesture, describing it as timely for gaining the lost glory as regards to the processes the Council has put in place to revamp the beauty of the city just as it was in the past years of the 1970s.

“We are grateful for the support from First Capital Bank,” he said. “This partnership is a perfect example of how the private sector can work with the public sector to achieve a common goal.

“We are excited to work together to make Blantyre a cleaner and more beautiful city [which] has lost its glory over the years, but with this initiative, we can restore it to its former beauty. We need the support of all stakeholders to achieve this vision,” Makwinja said.

The two organisations also mobilised its employees in a sweeping exercise by cleaning around Sir Glyn Jones Roads, where FCB has its headquarters.

FCB is an international bank with a Malawian origin with Blantyre as its birth district and has branches in countries like Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and other two countries.

Meanwhile, in a move to transform the Capital City’s environmental landscape, Lilongwe Mayor, Councillor Esther Sagawa has launched a ‘Clean Green City Challenge’ that encourages residents to take an active role in cleaning their city, fostering community participation and pride.

She said the ‘Clean Green City Challenge’ is a call to action for all residents to join forces in creating a clean, healthy and sustainable environment for the Capital: Lilongwe: “We want to make Lilongwe a model for other cities in Malawi and beyond, showcasing the power of collective action in creating a more sustainable urban environment.

“I hope to leave a legacy of a cleaner, greener, and more responsible community that takes pride in their environment,” Sagawa said.

Among others, the campaign invites citizens to post photos or videos of areas in need of cleaning within the city center or old town by tagging the Mayor on social media and use the hashtag #CleanGreenCityChallenge.

The Mayor’s team will then clean the areas, and then before-and-after photos will be shared to celebrate the progress.

Charles Mkoka, Executive Director of the Coordination Union for the Rehabilitation of the Environment (CURE), praised the initiative, saying it will have a transformative impact on Lilongwe’s environmental landscape.

“The Clean Green City Challenge aligns with the broader vision of making Lilongwe a sustainable and livable city,” he said.

“By engaging the community in the process, the challenge sets a shining example for other cities in Malawi and beyond, demonstrating the power of collective action in creating a more sustainable urban environment.

A local business owner, Mphatso Makoti, is excited to participate in the initiative, saying: “I am inspired to participate in the challenge because I believe that every business has a responsibility to contribute to the well-being of the community and the environment,” she said.

To encourage customer participation, Makoti plans to offer incentives such as discounts for customers who bring their reusable bags or containers: “I will also educate them on the importance of sustainability and provide tips on how they can reduce their waste.”

In terms of reducing waste and promoting sustainability in her operations, Makoti plans to reduce single-use plastics, compost organic waste, and use energy-efficient equipment.—Reporting in Lilongwe by Patience Kapinda, MANA