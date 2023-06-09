FCB invests K15m towards Beit Cure’s fundraising dinner

Twikale Chirwa (right) hands over the support to Elly Chemey

By Victor Singano Jnr

The country’s Vice-President, Saulos Chilima is expected be the guest of honour at Beit Cure’s fundraising dinner on August 4 at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre and First Capital Bank (FCB) has contributed K15 million towards its preparations for a successful event.

The fundraising dinner is to raise resources both local and internationally to support children across the country so that they have access to surgeries from natural and post-life physical deformities.

Presenting the support, FCB Head of Marketing and Communications, Twikale Chirwa said this is part of its corporate social responsibility, adding that they thought it wise to come up with support in order to ensure that the fundraising should be smooth and successful and make sure needy children are reached out and receive the needed help and become healthy.

“Our objective as official sponsors of the fundraising event is to assist Beit Cure in its operations in transporting children who will need a help as well as food because they’re the future of the country,” he said. “We’ve been partners with Beit Cure since 2002 and we are impressed with the good quality health care they provide to those affected by different conditions.”

Beit Cure Malawi Executive Director, Elly Chemey said he was very overwhelmed with the support, which he described as timely to play a significant role by making sure that preparations go on well and have a memorable fundraising dinner — which is targeting to raise over K105 million.

“FCB has been a good partner and we are very much thankful for this donation,” he said. “It is our hope that other well-wishers, such as organisations and the corporate world, will emulate the good gesture shown by FCB because we have a number projects we run which also needs support.”

Established in 2002, Beit-CURE International in Malawi is the only hospital in Sub-Saharan Africa recognized by the Royal College of Surgeons of England.

Located in Blantyre, the teaching hospital comprises 58 beds, three operating theaters, and performs over 1,200 life-changing reconstructive and orthopedic surgeries each year for people suffering from treatable disabilities.

In addition to world-class clinical service, CURE Malawi ministers to the emotional and spiritual needs of patients and their communities. The Beit Trust, a UK-based charity, provided the initial funding for this facility as a gift to the people of Malawi.

Its Mission is: ‘To heal the sick and proclaim the kingdom of God’ (Luke 9:2).