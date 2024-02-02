FCB introduces Valentines Day campaign dubbed ‘Okondedwa Kuinganso Kachikena’ campaign

* We believe that love comes in many forms and we want to celebrate that with our followers who are digital users

By Victor Singano Jnr

As one way of fostering a stronger bond between the bank and its digital users clients through creative expression of love, First Capital Bank (FCB) Plc has launched a Valentine’s Day digital campaign, dubbed ‘Okondedwa Kuinganso Kachikena which will see a lucky winner walking away with a whooping K2 million.

The promotion, which rolled from yesterday (February 1-29), invites customers to showcase their affection for FCB using various forms of artistic expression, whether through visual arts, written poetry, or any other creative outlet and all participants are encouraged to share their love for the bank in unique and heartfelt ways.

Through its statement released, FCB Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa said the campaign underscores the bank’s commitment to building meaningful connections with its customers both old and prospective alike by providing a platform for creative expression and create a more engaging and interactive relationship with its various audiences.

“At FCB, we believe that love comes in many forms and we want to celebrate that with our followers and the general public who are digital users,” he said.

“This is not just a campaign, it’s a way for us to express our gratitude and strengthen the bond we share with our digital followers, develop the arts in Malawi and interact with young people and students.

“The campaign also presents a platform for the development of talent for consumption in Malawi.”

He added that through the initiative, the bank aims at increasing brand love and loyalty while spreading joy during the valentine’s season.

“We look forward to a month filled with love, creativity, and strengthened connections with our customers.”

Participants in the competition are encouraged to share their artistic expression on Facebook using the hashtag #OkondedwaFCB and #KuivungilaKokuya and tag First Capital Bank.

The bank is expected to feature selected submissions on its official Facebook channel, showcasing the creativity and love shared by its customers and followers respectively.