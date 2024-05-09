FCB impressed with response to ‘Civil Servant Aweluke’ promotion’ as 3 people win K250,000 each in second draw 

* It is improving each and every month in terms of response since it was launched in February this year

By Victor Singano Jnr

First Capital Bank (FCB) Plc has expressed satisfaction with the overwhelming response which the current on-going ‘Civil Servant Aweluke’ promotion has been embraced by its customers.

FCB Marketing Manager, Pacharo Stanley Chirwa made the remarks today in Blantyre when the bank conducted the second draw of the promotion, which saw a total of three customers — Jimmy Mwenda from the North, Nezia Banya from the Centre and Pius Lazarus from the South winning K250,000 each in the monthly draw.

Chirwa said the promotion, which will run for a period of five months — whose grand prize K10 million, mainly targeting civil servants — is improving each and every month in terms of response since it was launched in February this year.

“We are very glad with the way customers have welcomed the promotion,”‘he said. “As a bank, we are encouraged because our target is to ensure that civil servants are enjoying our services through this promotion.

Going forward, Chirwa say they are hoping to experience a great response in the remaining months of the promotion in which civil servants are required to apply for a minimum of K1 million loan or top up existing loan in order to stand a chance of winning the K10 million in big cash prizes.