FCB awards two outstanding Ngumbe CDSS learners with K145,000 each; Drills students on financial literacy

By Victor Singano Jnr

In encouraging hardworking spirit in class, First Capital Bank has awarded two top students (male and female) of Ngumbe Community Day Secondary School in Blantyre with K145,000 each for being best performers in their respective classes.

FCB Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa said the bank thought it wise to award the students as part of commemorating Day of the African Child, saying apart from recognizing the best learners they decided to take time to educate the students on financial literacy.

The session encouraged the students to concentrate on their studies while they were celebrating their farewell ceremony ahead of their Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

“Our main objective is to encourage the students at school to work extra hard in class in order to achieve their goals as you know that education is a key to success.

“The bank’s corporate social responsibilities focus area is education hence we drilled the students on financial literacy as well as the importance of education.”

Chirwa added that the bank will also help the school in different sectors while Ngumbe CDSS headteacher, Ferg Mphatso Mwale expressed her gratitude with the gesture demonstrated by FCB, saying the money given to the students will help to motivate other students at the school.

She further asked FCB to help them with computers as it is one of the major challenges which the school is facing.

Apart from awarding the students, the bank also gave 38 wrappers (zitenje) to school’s teachers.

FCB’s CSR also includes supporting the health education and earlier this month, it contributed K15 million towards preparations for Beit Cure hospital’s fundraising dinner to be held on August 4 at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre.

The fundraising dinner, to be graced by country’s Vice-President, Saulos Chilima, is to raise resources both local and internationally to support children across the country so that they have access to surgeries from natural and post-life physical deformities.

When he presented the support, Twikale Chirwa said they took cognizance that FCB has been in partnership with Beit Cure since 2002 and are impressed with the good quality health care they provide to those affected by different conditions, their support is to ensure that the fundraising — which is targeting to raise over K105 million — should be smooth and successful and make sure needy children are reached out and receive the needed help and become healthy.



Established in 2002, Beit-CURE International in Malawi is the only hospital in Sub-Saharan Africa recognized by the Royal College of Surgeons of England.

Located in Blantyre, the teaching hospital comprises 58 beds, three operating theaters, and performs over 1,200 life-changing reconstructive and orthopedic surgeries each year for people suffering from treatable disabilities.

In addition to world-class clinical service, CURE Malawi ministers to the emotional and spiritual needs of patients and their communities. The Beit Trust, a UK-based charity, provided the initial funding for this facility as a gift to the people of Malawi.

Its Mission is: ‘To heal the sick and proclaim the kingdom of God’ (Luke 9:2).