Farmer Kachulu Nanthambwe at Chitipi in Lilongwe alleges being terrorised by MCP members to illegally snatch his farmland

* Complains in open letter to President Chakwera, Ministers of Lands and Home Affairs; ACB and MP Jean Sendeza

* My family has legally owned and farmed on this land since the early 1990s, and we hold a valid title deed

* However, these individuals have shown complete disregard for the law even though we have obtained a court injunction

* It appears the law enforcement officers fear repercussions should they arrest members of the ruling party, the MCP

By Duncan Mlanjira

Farmer at Chitipi in Lilongwe, Kachulu Nanthambwe, has officially lodged an alert and strong plea for protection to President Lazarus Chakwera, Minister of Lands; Minister of Home Affairs; Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Member of Parliament for the area, Jean Sendeza alleges that his life is in danger as he is being terrorised by suspected Malawi Congress Party (MCP) members to illegally snatch his farmland.

In the letter, dated March 1, 2025, under the subject; ‘Urgent Appeal for Government Intervention in Chitipi Land Invasion and Threats to Life’, Nanthambwe narrates “with great distress” of a serious and life-threatening incident that took place on his family farm at Chitipi.

“On this day, 1st March 2025, nearly 200 armed thugs stormed my farm, threatening to kill my workers if they resisted,” he wrote. “Their objective is clear — they intend to illegally seize the land and distribute it among themselves.

“My family has legally owned and farmed on this land since the early 1990s, and we hold a valid title deed. However, these individuals have shown complete disregard for the law.

“Even though we have obtained a court injunction to prevent such illegal actions, these criminals continue to act with impunity, seemingly emboldened by their affiliation with the ruling party [MCP].

Nanthambwe further disclosed of “the most heartbreaking part of the ordeal” in which he received phone calls from his “terrified” farm hands, “who were forced to hide to protect their lives”.

“In addition to the threats, these thugs have caused extensive destruction, including damaging a banana plantation worth MK10 million.”

He thus expressed his deep concerns that that the police as allegedly afraid to act “despite being aware of the situation and having the names of the ring-leaders”, alluding that “it appears the law enforcement officers fear repercussions should they arrest members of the ruling party, the MCP”.

In writing to the President, copied to the Ministers of Lands; Home Affairs; ACB Director and MP Sendeza, Nanthambwe poses what he described as “critical question” to the leaders, if they are “aware that criminal gangs, claiming to be MCP members, are terrorising fellow Malawians in Lilongwe”.

“These individuals boldly declare that they can seize land at will because they belong to the ruling party and will face no consequences,” he said. “To our Member of Parliament, Hon. Jean Sendeza, we urgently seek your intervention to ensure the safety of Chitipi residents and landowners.

“The police, who should be protecting the people, appear powerless without political backing — we need strong leadership to uphold the rule of law.

“The government’s stated goal is to encourage investment from Malawians at home, the diaspora, and foreign investors to create jobs and strengthen the economy. However, incidents like this send a dangerous message that property rights are not protected, and criminals can operate freely under political cover.

“I do not believe that the President would condone such behavior, which tarnishes his leadership and the reputation of his administration. Malawians are working hard to build a better future, but a few lawless individuals wielding political influence are threatening to undo these efforts.

“Mr. President and Honorable Ministers, I urge you to take immediate action to ensure that these criminals are arrested and held accountable.

“Allowing such thuggery to continue undermines the stability of our nation and the credibility of the government. These are not party members — they are criminals who should be behind bars.”

“No Malawian should tolerate this cowardly and savage violence, where people are openly threatened with death. This is not just about my farm and a number of other land owners in Lilongwe — it is about the future of Malawi.

“If we allow such lawlessness to persist, who will invest in our country? Who will feel safe in their own homes and businesses? said Nanthambwe while remaining hopeful that “our leaders, together with the people of Malawi, will not tolerate this behavior — the rule of law must prevail.”