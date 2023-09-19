FAO assures Chakwera of more support for Malawi

Chakwera with FAO Director General, Dr. Qu Dongyu

* Discussion with FAO was focused on new approaches and innovations that can assist and promote food security in Malawi

By Lisa Kadango Malango, MANA

President Lazarus Chakwera says he is optimistic to establish more mega farms to achieve what is expected in the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) despite the challenges Malawi is currently facing.

Chakwera said this during a round table discussion with Food & Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Director General, Dr. Qu Dongyu in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He called for collective effort with stakeholders to prioritize agriculture modernization as a catalyst of food security as Malawi is fostering on establishment of mega farms as one way of boosting productivity.

“Mega farms have the potential to transform Malawi’s economic growth if supported fully by the human resource capacity enhancing resource mobilization, improving agricultural practices as well as addressing issues that limit productivity,” he said.

He assured the FAO team that Malawi has put in place mechanisms that will improve farming productivity as one way of improving food security amidst challenges of disasters and crisis.

Chakwera added that Tropical Cyclone Freddy has heavily impacted more on Malawian’s lives, saying it has contributed to food shortage to a huge number of households — hence the need for FAO to assist.

The FAO team assured Malawi of its continued support adding that the organization is pleased with developing ways of the establishment of mega farms to defeat hunger.

The round table discussion was focused on new approaches and innovations that can assist and promote food security in Malawi.

Earlier in the day, President Chakwera attended the high-level political dialogue on SDGs forum where he delivered a statement, saying his administration is doing all it can with concerted support to build resilience and sustainability to achieve what is expected.

Chakwera said despite the challenges Malawi is currently facing, there is need to fast track efforts in the remaining half of the timeline by using cutting edge technologies to revotionalise key sectors of economy such as agriculture, health and trade.

“Most nations are off track to meet the 2030 deadline by which is expected to achieve the 17 globally acceptable goals, hence the need to collaborate with other partners.”

He called for collaboration with other nations to join hands and finding solutions to address some of the challenges that are affecting countries not to be on track.

Thereafter, the President attended the Invest in Malawi business forum where he stressed the need for investors to trust their businesses in the country.

He added that potential investors can venture in specific projects such as health, education tourism and trade partnerships among others, while assuring them of their safety and good environment.

He emphasized that Malawi is open for more business opportunities as government continue to address infrastructure needs pointing that Malawi is now a construction site.

“We are constructing more roads in the cities as well as rural areas to ensure smooth operation of potential investors.”

Chakwera noted that Malawi being a high ranking country on the business index as well as a peaceful country, international investors are encouraged to come and invest hence creating jobs to the nation.