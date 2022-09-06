Fans to follow live match analysis and updates ahead of 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup through Blue Chair campaign

* The blue chairs, with DStv logo will be placed in several strategic places such as barbershops, salons, on buses

By Duncan Mlanjira

Towards the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup, Malawian fans and the rest of the African continent, have been afforded an opportunity to follow live match analysis and updates through Blue Chair campaign — dubbed #HereForEveryFan.

The blue chairs, with DStv logo will be placed in several strategic places such as barbershops, salons, on buses “which has a QR Code that will lead fans to some amazing football-related content and so much more”.

This was disclosed at 2022 Media Showcase at Amalyliss Hotel in Blantyre at MultiChoice’s annual engagement with the media, which summarizes and exhibit various innovation by the TV entertainment provider.

The touch of blue across the continent is all in the name of creating the ‘greatest stadium’ on TV and offers viwers to gain access to what SuperSport has to offer in sporting action, ahead and during the World Cup.

#HereForEveryFan, is the hashtag for the Blue Chair campaign, and includes having access to the latest updates on a wide range of sporting codes — including the European leagues, giving everyone a front row view of all the live match analysis and updates.

“We want all our customers to know that we are indeed the Greatest Stadium in sport,” said MultiChoice’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Zena Makunje.

“MultiChoice Blue Chair campaign is yet another way to demonstrate our commitment to making sure that our customers have access to our services and content, while also encouraging interaction with our brands.

“Nothing more makes one a Superfan than having all the latest on their favourite sport, which we can make possible at our customers’ convenience.”

She further said scanning the QR code will also give customers access to the DStv self-service app, MyDStv, to navigate and engage at their convenience.

“Customers are also encouraged to take pictures of themselves on the Blue Chair and share their images on their social media pages with the hashtag #HereForEveryFan.”

The 22nd edition of FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place from November 20 to December 18, which will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world and the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament South Korea and Japan.

In addition, the tournament will be the last to involve 32 teams, with an increase to 48 teams scheduled for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Due to Qatar’s intense summer heat, this World Cup will be held from late-November to mid-December, making it the first tournament not to be held in May, June, or July and to take place in the northern autumn — and it will be played in a reduced timeframe of around 29 days.

The first match will be between the hosts Qatar and Ecuador. France are the reigning World Cup champions.

African champions Senegal have been drawn in Group A with Qatar, Ecuador and Netherlands; Tunisia in Group D with France, Australia and Denmark; Morocco in Group F with Belgium, Canada and Croatia; Cameroon in Group G with Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland while Ghana are in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Group B has England, Iran, USA and Wales; Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland and Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany and Japan.