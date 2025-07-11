Fan dressed in Silver Strikers jersey colours allowed entry in VIP section of Silver Stadium with a glass beer bottle

* He emptied the liquid from the bottle on MAFCO players as they made their way to the tunnel after their TNM Super League assignment

* Silver Strikers disassociate itself from the barbaric behaviour by describing the man as one of “individuals claiming to be associated with the club”

* We are launching an internal review and taking necessary steps to strengthen our security, ensuring such incidents do not happen again

By Duncan Mlanjira

While appalled by the barbaric supporters who poured liquid substances on MAFCO players yesterday during and after the TNM Super League match, which Silver Strikers hosted at Silver Stadium, the Bankers fall short of identifying the perpetrators — opting to described them as “individuals claiming to be associated with the club”.

A video clip that Maravi Express has seen, a fan dressed in Silver Strikers jersey colours (No. 92) is captured at the VIP stand aggressively gesturing and appearing to be making some offensive utterances to MAFCO players as they made their way to the tunnel.

When some of the players looked to be reacting to the man’s utterances, he poured some liquid at them, from a glass bottle of beer he had in his hands — which is contrary to Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Confederation of African Football (CAF) that stadium authorities should never allow fans to enter stadia with glass bottles.

The fan is then restrained by another individual, which prompted the aggressor to try to wrestle himself to continue with his barbaric actions as the players calmly walked away into the tunnel — a huge plus to the military side in as far as sportsmanship is concerned.

In a statement, Silver Strikers accepts responsibility of breach of security and safety by taking cognizance that earlier during the game, a supporter — whom the team also does not indicate that he was a Silver fan — invaded the pitch and “poured a fluid substance on MAFCO’s goalkeeper” and that “after the final whistle, another individual poured liquid on MAFCO players as they made their way to the tunnel”.

“These acts represent a serious breach of sportsmanship and stadium safety regulations,” maintains the team. “Such conduct is utterly contrary to the values of fair play, respect, and professionalism that Silver Strikers Football Club stands for.

“We consider these actions not only unsporting and dangerous but also damaging to the integrity of the game,” says the club, while extending their “sincere apologies to the affected MAFCO players, their technical team, match officials and all supporters present”.

“The Club does not condone any form of violence, intimidation, or pitch invasion — whether by fans or any individuals claiming to be associated with Silver Strikers.

“As a Club, we will fully cooperate with relevant authorities in the investigation of these incidents [and] in addition, we are launching an internal review and taking necessary steps to strengthen our security, ensuring such incidents do not happen again.”

In announcing that there will be strictly no sale of tickets on match day for the much-anticipated Airtel Top 8 2025 final between giants Silver Strikers and Nyasa Big Bullets at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Sunday, July 20, FAM also emphasised that only small bags will be allowed into the stadium upon searching by security personnel at the gate.

FAM competitions & communications director, Gomezgani Zakazaka, is quoted by FAM Media saying “items like fireworks, glass bottle and sharp object will not be allowed” — as extra measurers taken to step up safety and security of players, fans and property as well smooth entry into the stadium.

Zakazaka explained that during a high-level Confederation of African Football (CAF) safety and security workshop held recently, these were take home measures that were the highlights to safeguard football venues — and the much-anticipated final is the first high profile match to put them to test.

And one of them is the advance ticket sales, whose process for the Airtel Top 8 2025 final started yesterday being sold on-line via Kwenda.co and in other designated ticket outlets — at filling stations of Area 18 PUMA, Kanengo PUMA, Kafoteka, Kawale, Likuni Enegem, Maula PUMA, Area 25 M’bayaz Shop (near Chipiku), Acres Gateway Mall and at Bingu National Stadium.

A standard ticket is going at K5,000; a VIP ticket at K20,000, a Corporate Box at K30,000 and car-pass at K500.

Zakazaka urged fans to buy in good time to avoid last-minute delays and to ensure their attendance at this crucial match — thus they have put the tickets on the market “at least 10 days before the match to ensure the fans have enough time to get them”. “We would like to stress that we will stop selling tickets on Saturday night and there will be no sale of tickets on match day.

“The advance ticket sales will help reduce congestion at the gates, safeguard revenue and accord fans the opportunity to secure tickets at their own convenient time as we are selling both online and physical tickets.

“Fans are encouraged to arrive early as we will open the gates as early as 09h00 to ensure smooth access and participation in the matchday festivities,” Zakazaka said, adding that along with the sponsors, Airtel Malawi Plc, FAM has lined up exciting pre-match activities which will be communicated in due course.

“We are also engaging the Police and Lilongwe City Assembly to ensure that there are no traffic congestions towards the stadium,” he said. “Follow us on Facebook and all social media handles and websites for live updates and important announcements.”