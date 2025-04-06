FAM’s investment into school football helping to transform the beautiful game in rural areas—FAM Veep Kuyera

Kuyera (left) handing over the footballs to MASSA general secretary Nyasulu

Maravi Express

At the presentation of 3,000 footballs to Malawi Schools Sports Association (MASSA) to be distributed in primary schools across the country, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) vice-president, Christopher Madalitso Kuyera stressed the importance of providing basic football equipment needs to rural schools to facilitate player development.

He emphasised that this is part of FAM’s transforming the game agenda by ensuring that all grassroots structures at school level have proper match balls.

“Last year, we donated about 8,000 footballs to MASSA, and this year we have assisted with 3,000,” he is quoted as saying by Fam.mw. “Honestly, we have seen that this investment is doing a lot to transform the beautiful game of football in rural areas.

“We know that by the end of the day a lot of youth are going to take part in the game as we are going to encourage and motivate them so that we see more children getting involved in the game” he said.

On his part, MASSA general secretary, Chrispin Nyasulu expressed his gratitude, saying the equipment investment is a milestone.

He added that they had been been having a lot football activities in schools in the past through receiving a number of contributions from different organisations and associations — but they have been having some gaps.

“With the coming in of FAM, we believe school football will rise again,” Nyangulu said, adding that a total of 102 primary schools across the country will receive footballs.—Content by Fam.mw; edited by Maravi Express