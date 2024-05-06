FAM to train Malawian referees in using VAR ahead of the proposal to host COSAFA Women U20



By Duncan Mlanjira

At the second 2024 executive committee meeting on April 27 at Sunbird Livingstonia Hotel in Salima, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) resolved to take advantage of the proposal to host the Confederation of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) Women U20 to train Malawian referees in video assistant referee (VAR) system by using the regional body’s equipment.

A statement from FAM says the committee resolved that they should proceed with an expression of interest to host the COSAFA Women’s U20 tournament planned for July this year and further proceed to engage Government for authorization of the same.

Other technical matters that are critical to FAM’s motto of Transforming the Gameinclude that the Scorchers should play international friendly game(s) during the July 2024 FIFA Women’s international window; and that all national teams should always be active and play friendly games during all available FIFA windows, funds permitting.

In March, FAM liaised with FAs of Kenya, Zambia and Zambia to hold a 4-Nations tournament taking advantage of the FIFA window to present a valuable opportunity for the four teams to prepare for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2025 AFCON qualifying campaigns.

Malawi are in Group H of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers alongside Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Namibia, Liberia and São Tomé e Principe — whose qualifying matches started in November and will resume in June.

The Flames are on 3rd position having beaten Liberia 1-0 away in Monrovia before losing by same margin against Tunisia here at home and they tie on 3 points with Namibia but Namibia are on second position on goal difference.

Equatorial Guinea and Tunisia tie on six points after registering two wins in Match Day 1 & 2 in November but Tunisia are at the top having a goal difference of 5 against Equatorial Guinea’s two.

Equatorial Guinea first overcame Namibia 1-0 and Liberia also 1-0 while Tunisia first beat São Tomé e Principe 4-0 before beating the Flames 1-0 with Namibia seeing off Sao Tome e Principe 2-0.

After June, the next qualifying matches for Flames’ Group H will be in 2025 (March, September, October and November).

Also resolved at the executive meeting is that — in collaboration with government and stadium management — Bingu National Stadium pitch should be maintained and kept in good condition in readiness of Flames 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June 2024.

FAM, in liaison with Ministry of Sports, also resolved to acquire new and modern benches for Bingu National Stadium.

The junior men’s national teams is also expected to camp in the month of July in preparations for the COSAFA tournament and that Luwinga Inclusive Academy should open in September in line with national school calendar.

On commercial and marketing matters, the executive committee resolved to adopt the final football calendar with changes for COSAFA Cup — to be held from June 12-23 — Women’s and Beach Soccer competitions.

A new national teams’ jersey project is to be launched and further that FAM should explore securing a new technical partner for the Flames and Scotchers merchandise.

For the Mpira Village at Chiwembe the committee resolved recruitment of a hospitality management professional for the Mpira Hotel; automation of all office systems; installation of CCTV cameras at all Mpira Village strategic places, and general maintenance of its facilities — backup power, painting etc — using FIFA Forward 2 funds.

As one way of controlling the flow of information in and outside FAM, the committee is to enforce communication policy at all levels —executive committee, staff, affiliates and standing committees.

In consultation with government as stadium owner, the Committee resolved to procure metal barriers for access control into various stadia as well as engage partners and stakeholders of Mpira TV for status appraisal and consult on review of the business model.

At the end of every season, in collaboration with other competition sponsors, the committee resolved that FAM should hold annual football awards.

In finance and administration matters, the 2024 Budget is to be adopted and the same to be presented for approval at the FAM annual general meeting (AGM) in June 2024 and that a functional review at the FAM Secretariat is being undertaken to enhance effective and efficient delivery of FAM’s mandate in line with its new strategic plan — which will be officially launched before end of June 2024.

Meanwhile, on general matters, the committee has appointed Nthukwa Shawa as CAF national safety & security officer and that new vehicles should be procured for the technical department and all FAM directors and the disposal of all old vehicles as per the Disposal of Assets Policy.

Nsanje Stadium project is expected to commence this month and FAM President Fleetwood Haiya has formally signed the contract with the contractor Blithe Construction to roll out the project.

“This infrastructure project remains one of the key projects that will enhance our grip and effort to transform Malawi football,” Haiya reported after the the contract signing. “The targeted completion date for the whole scope of works is August 16, 2024.

“The project is a window to communities affected with cyclones and floods in Nsanje District that will provide a platform for scouting raw talent for our football to develop,” said the president while also saying the committee also resolved to rehabilitate the dormant Chilomoni Stadium using FIFA Forward 2.0 funds.

A consultant is to be engaged to review Club Licensing, provide recommendations to FAM on best practices and further to offer training to FAM staff members and Super League clubs and the committee also resolved to adopt CAF recommendation that FAM should enhance the Club Licensing Department by recruiting a club licensing officer.