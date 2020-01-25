FAM, Sulom, club’s brainstorming on 2020 Club Licencing

By Football Association of Malawi

Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Super League of Malawi (SULOM) and TNM Super League clubs have gathered at Mpira Village in Chiwembe, Blantyre on Saturday to review the 2019 season and plan for the 2020 season during a club licensing and gate management seminar.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the seminar, FAM Executive Committee member Christopher Kuyera stressed the importance of club licensing.

“We can only develop our football if we embrace modern football running systems and as of now club licencing is the way to go,” he said:

“In a nutshell, this seminar’s objective is to ensure our game is run professionally.

“As football lovers we will all be happy to see our game embracing club licensing. We will be happy to have clubs that have offices with permanent secretariat. Clubs that manage finances in transparent and accountable manner.

“We will all be happy to have player transfers being done electronically using the internet.

“We will be at peace to see clubs with vibrant youth development structures. We will be happy to see our athletes property motivated.

“Athletes who have asses to good medical services when they are sick or injured and fairly compensated.”

Kuyera, however, noted that clubs were already practicing most of the club licensing requirements but FAM just want to add an extra mile.

The seminar will tackle the five tenets of club licensing namely, administrative and personnel, financial, sporting, infrastructure and legal with presentations from club licensing manager Casper Jangale, Maxwell Mtonga and Cuthbert Munyenyembe

The delegates will also deliberate on gate management and e-ticketing systems after a presentation from FAM commercial and marketing director, Limbani Matola.

Jangale stressed the significance of club licensing adding that Malawi should not be left behind as other Fifa Members are making strides.

“Club licensing is a beautiful thing. Fifa saw the gaps that are there and that’s why it introduced club licensing. It’s not a punishment.

“All Fifa members have embraced it. It’s up to us to remain behind or move forward,” he said.