FAM refutes reports of Mtanthiko being assigned to travel with Malawi Schools national team to Ghana

* Mtanthiko is currently under suspension pending investigations into allegations levelled against him to do with allegations of sexual misconduct

* Involving a member of the Malawi Scorchers delegation during the trip to South Africa for international friendly matches

Maravi Express

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has categorically refuted reports being circulated by Malawi Voice alleging that its executive committee member, Daud Mtanthiko has been assigned as part of the delegation of the Malawi Schools national team currently in Accra, Ghana.

In a statement published on Fam.mw, the association clarifies that “Mtanthiko is currently under suspension pending investigations into allegations levelled against him” — to do with allegations of sexual misconduct involving a member of the Malawi Women’s national team (The Scorchers) delegation during the trip to South Africa for international friendly matches.

Last week, FAM — while failing short of identifying Mtanthiko as the culprit — announced that it had instituted a formal inquiry to investigate and make findings on the matter.

“This process will be undertaken pursuant to applicable rules and policies that ensures fairness and justice for all parties involved,” said the statement. “FAM wishes to assure the general public and all stakeholders that it remains fully committed to the safety, dignity and wellbeing of all its players and officials in line with its safeguarding policy.”

Meanwhile, FAM says it “is engaging relevant authorities to address the deliberate spread of false information and is committed to promoting responsible and accountable media reporting”.

The Malawi Schools Girls national team is Accra for the CAF African Schools Championship continental finals, scheduled from Wednesday, April 23-26 under head coach Coach Bridget Chirwa, expressed confidence in the team’s readiness and ambition.

“So far, so good,” she is quoted as saying by Fam.mw. “All players are ready for the tournament, and our target is to reach the finals.”

The following is the squad:

Dorothy Manda (Wukani Primary), Thokozani Enock (Kakule Primary), Hamida Lifa Mercy Gondwe, Tamandani Chawinga, Rhoda Peter & Khumbiso Gudugwe (Wukani Primary), Ethel Tambala, Ongani Masamba, Rhoda Peter, Eunice Sintchaya & Juliet Kalua (Ascent Soccer), Eneles Fabiano (Gold Star), Rejoice Silungwe (Mzuzu CCAP), Tamandani Chilimba, Talandira Kachala, Mercy Banda & Rabecca Banda (Wukani Secondary), Maureen Mataya (Bangwe CDSS), Lisa Kenneth (Chimutu CDSS) and Martha Mwakikunga (Chibavi CDSS).