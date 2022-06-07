FAM realizes highest gross revenue at Bingu National Stadium at K72.7m

Gabadinho scoring from the penalty spot

* Total of 33,328 spectators purchased advance tickets for the match against Ethiopia

By Duncan Mlanjira

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier between Malawi and Ethiopia raised a gross of K72.7m and after direct expenses of K19.7 million, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) realized a net revenue of K53.

According to FAM, the amount is the highest gross realized from Bingu National Stadium as a total of 33,328 spectators purchased advance tickets for the match.

The detailed composition of tickets were 32,500 as standard value at K2,000 each; 353 VIP tickets at K8,000 each and 475 corporate box seats at K10,000 each and 180 car passes at K500 each.

The direct expenses included ticketing and sales commission at K12.521 million; security (K3.572 million); first aid, fire, P/A system and other service providers K1,994,580 and VIP guest hospitality K1.57 million).

Revenue distribution included 25% ground levy (K13,251,605); 5% for Malawi National Council of Sports (K2,650,321) and 70% for FAM (K37,104,494).

Ahead of their second match against Guinea, the Flames are top of the group following the 2-1 victory over Ethiopia with the Pharaohs of Egypt second after their 1-0 win over Guinea.

Both goals for the Flames were scored by Gabadinho Mhango, both from the penalty spot while Abubeker Nasir also scored from the spot to pull one back for Ethiopia in the 68th minute.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia will be using Bingu National Stadium as their home after their main home pitch was declared unfit but for the Flames away matches, they shall choose an alternative venue.