FAM ready with K30m to assist Cyclone Freddy-induced floods survivors

The champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets

* As NBS Bank FAM Charity Shield match between Bullets and Wanderers netted K20.351 million

* AFCON qualifier between Flames and Egypt raised K10,148,160 also for the same cause — a total K30,499,160

By Duncan Mlanjira

The NBS Bank FAM Charity Shield match between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers last Sunday at Bingu National Stadium — whose proceeds were targeted to be channeled towards assisting Cyclone Freddy-induced floods survivors — raised a net revenue of K20.351 million.

In addition, Football Association of Malawi also pledged to channel the proceeds from the Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) qualifier, which Malawi lost 0-4 against Egypt at Bingu National Stadium — that raised K10,148,160 also for the same cause — giving a total of K30,499,160.

The net revenue for 2023 NBS Bank Charity Shield is double that raised from last year’s K10.343 million and the highest since the Charity Shield was introduced in 2016.

Last year’s Charity Shield supported victims of Cyclone Idai in the Lower Shire for over 186 households, comprising 4,930 people who were assisted with foodstuffs and survival kits.

The inaugural Shield in 2016 went towards Malawi Blood Transfusion Services; 2017 was for various medical equipment donated to Kamuzu Central Hospital; 2018 was for braille embosser donated to Ekwendeni School for the visually impaired and various physiotherapy and medical equipment donated to Kachere Rehabilitation Centre; and for 2019, it was for people with albinism.

The 2019 was held under the theme; ‘One Love-Stop the Killings’ — advocating against all barbaric acts targeting people with albinism which reached crisis levels.

A rescue vehicle and donated to the Association of People Living with Albinism in Malawi.

In its statement, FAM says it is in collaboration with its technical implementing partner Malawi Red Cross Society where they have embarking on necessary logistics and processes for the identification and procurement of the required items.

“Part of our support will also extend to football stakeholders who were affected by Cyclone Freddy and football legends who are struggling. We will in due course advise specific targeted areas to benefit from the donation.

“In addition to the funds, the NBS Bank Charity Shield has also helped to raise awareness of the devastating effects of Cyclone Freddy and that more needs to be done to ensure that the victims are adequately supported.”

Over 511 people have been confirmed dead due to the floods disaster, which may surpass 1,000 since 533 people are still reported missing, while over 564,000 are displaced and are living in camps (577 camps) with 1,724 people injured.

Apart from people’s homes, public infrastructure such as roads, bridges, schools and hospitals have been badly damaged and will require huge sums of money to repair and rebuild.

Livestock and crops have not been spared; 285,500 livestock have been affected including 194,000 dead. The floods also damaged over 200,000 hectares of crops out of which nearly 120,000 hectares were washed away.

“The sad part is that this devastation is coming at a time when levels of food insecurity is high and food prices are increasing every day,” says FAM. “We believe that the NBS Bank Charity Shield donation will go a long way to mitigate the sufferings of the victims.

“The Charity Shield is FAM’s flagship corporate social responsibility program which aims to engage and mobilise football stakeholders and the public towards a charitable cause of national significance.

“Since its inauguration in 2016, the Charity Shield has touched and impacted many lives. FAM would like to thank NBS Bank most sincerely for sponsoring the Charity Shield for the second year running.

The two participating teams, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers deserve special recognition. We salute the football fans who contributed to the cause by buying match day tickets.

Bullets wrote their own piece of history by beating Wanderers 2-1 as they chalked their sixth Charity Shield since it was introduced — and beating the Nomads on three occasions.

For Bullets, this could be a statement ahead of the new TNM Super League season, which kicks off at the same venue on Saturday when they will face Silver Strikers in the official opening match.