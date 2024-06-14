FAM pulls out Flames’ participation of the COSAFA 2014 tournament

* FAM highly considered it insensitive to proceed with our preparations and subsequent participation in the championship



Considering the sorrowful atmosphere as a result of the tragic passing of Vice-President Saulos Chilima, former First Lady Madame Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri and 7 others, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has made a painful decision to withdraw Malawi’s participation at the COSAFA 2024 tournament.

This follows the release of new dates made yesterday, June 13 by the Council of Confederation of Southern Africa Football Association (COSAFA), which announced that the 2024 edition is scheduled for June 26 to July 7.

A statement from FAM says this is also subsequent to the 21-day mourning period declared by President Lazarus Chakwera, saying “FAM highly considered it insensitive to proceed with our preparations and subsequent participation in the championship.

“For this reason, the Malawi national team will not be participating in the COSAFA tournament this year as a way of showing respect to the souls of the people who lost their lives in the tragedy.

“However, FAM remains committed to the technical development and growth of our national team. To ensure continued preparation and competitive readiness, we will be arranging a series of international friendly matches in due course.

“We believe that stakeholders and the general public will find merit in our bold decision as we remain steadfast in unity during this difficult period.

“Our thoughts and prayers, remain with the State President, His Excellency, Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, the bereaved family of Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, families of the eight other people who lost their lives in the same tragedy and the entire nation.”

The arrangement to facilitate international friendly matches was one of the resolutions made during FAM’s 2nd 2024 executive committee meeting on April 27 that all national teams should always be active and play friendly games during all available FIFA windows — funds permitting.

This followed FAM’s liaison in March with FAs of Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe when Malawi hosted a 4-Nations tournament taking advantage of the FIFA window — that presented a valuable opportunity for the four teams to prepare for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Andre AFCON 2025 qualifying campaigns.

Other technical matters that are critical to FAM’s motto of Transforming the Game include that the Malawi Scorchers should play international friendly game(s) during the July 2024 FIFA Women’s international window; and that they should proceed with an expression of interest to host the COSAFA Women’s U20 tournament planned for July this year.