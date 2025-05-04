FAM president Haiya urges Malawians in South Africa to rally behind the Flames in second leg of CHAN qualifiers against Bafana Bafana

* The triumph in Pretoria will require more than tactical discipline on the pitch, emotional and vocal backing from the stands will be equally crucial

After the tumultuous support fans gave Malawi at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe yesterday that helped towards the hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Africa in the first leg of the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN), Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Fleetwood Haiya passionately implores on Malawians living in South Africa to follow suit for the decisive second leg set for May 11 in Pretoria.

A late Zeliat Nkhoma header gave the Flames a narrow — but all-important advantage heading into the second leg in the fight for their first-ever qualification for a CHAN finals, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania in August.

Ahead of yesterday’s match the Malawi CHAN captain, Maxwell Paipi had urged fans to rally behind the team — and they did just that as Bingu Stadium was filled to the brim and right from the beginning the fans responded to Paipi’s call in pushing the players from the stands in large numbers that saw them defeat their strong opponents in the bid to qualify for the CHAN finals for the first time.

And this is the same Haiya is encouraging Malawians in South Africa to emulate as he believes that while triumph in Pretoria will require more than tactical discipline on the pitch, emotional and vocal backing from the stands will be equally crucial.

“This is not just another fixture it’s a defining moment in Malawi’s football resurgence,” he is quoted as saying by Fam.mw. “With a one-goal advantage, the psychological and moral support from the diaspora could make all the difference.

“We’ve won the first half,” said Haiya in reference to the first leg. “Now we prepare to go and finish the job in South Africa. There’s no pressure on us — they’re the ones under pressure.

“Beating South Africa is motivation enough for our players. We just urge Malawians based in South Africa to come out in full force and support the team on May 11 in Pretoria.”

The president also praised head coach Kalisto Pasuwa and his technical panel for their tactical prowess in guiding the Flames to the breakthrough victory.

“We must commend the players and coaches for the win — it took incredible fighting spirit and tactical awareness. Many doubted us before the game, thinking South Africa would win easily, but the players rose to the occasion.”

Haiya applauded the fans who turned out in large numbers at Bingu National Stadium, creating an electric atmosphere that spurred the team to victory: “The turnout has been impressive — this is part of our agenda to transform the game.

“The supporters believe in the team again, and their energy lifts the players. They are an essential part of this journey.”

He encouraged continued support for the Flames at home and abroad, urging fans to remain part of the national football revival.

Coach Pasuwa also said after the match that “the job is only half done [as] this is just the first half— We need to remain focused to finish the task in South Africa”.

Pasuwa had emphasised the importance of concentration in his pre-match briefing, and after his team delivered, he said: “I’m happy that the players followed the tactical instructions. South Africa were playing deep but tried to catch us on the break.

“Credit to the boys — they stayed alert and dealt with it well. In the second half, we increased our presence in the attacking third and eventually got the goal.”

Fam.mw reported of the match that Zeliat Nkhoma stole the headlines with the dramatic late winner when the Kamuzu Barracks striker rose highest in the 86th minute to head home a pinpoint corner kick from Mighty Wanderers’ Wisdom Mpinganjira, breaking a 24-year winless run for Malawi against Bafana Bafana in regulation time.

The last time the Flames achieved this feat was in July 2001, when Patrick Mabedi netted a penalty in the 84th minute during a Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) Cup qualifier.

Coach Pasuwa deployed a 4-4-2 formation with the striking duo of Binwell Katinji and Zeliati Nkhoma in which Wisdom Mpinganjira operated on the left flank while Wongani Lungu played an inverted role from the right.

While South Africa coach, Molefi Ntseki fielded a strong lineup, anchored by defenders Yandisa Mfolozi of SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Kegan Johannes.

At the CHAN finals in August, COSAFA will have four representatives alongside Angola, Madagascar and Zambia, who already sealed their place in the 19-team finals.

According to COSAFA Media, winners between Malawi and South Africa will go into Group C along with co-hosts Uganda, Niger, Guinea and the other qualifier, one between Gambia and Algeria.

CAFonline reports that Gambia marked their return to the newly renovated Independence Stadium in Bakau by holding Algeria to a 0-0 draw.

Despite boasting a squad featuring stars from league leaders Mouloudia Alger and AC Paradou, CAFonline reports that the Algerians could not breach a resolute Scorpions defence — ahead of the return leg set for May 9 in Annaba.

Title-holders Senegal are in Group D, the only four-team section, with Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria and Sudan.—Content by Fam.mw; edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express