FAM president Haiya applauds fans for embracing e-ticketing and advance ticket sales for Airtel Top 8 2025 final

By Duncan Mlanjira

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president, Fleetwood Haiya applauds the 40,000 passionate fans who packed Bingu National Stadium for the Airtel Top 8 2025 final between Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers, saying their response to e-ticketing and advance ticket sales is towards the association’s agenda of ‘Transforming the Game’.

“We are proud to report a record-breaking gate revenue of K216 million, out of which, 78% has been realised from e-ticketing and pre-sales — a demonstration of the progress we are making in marketing our game and implementing robust financial controls.

“We remain committed to continuously improving these systems to safeguard the integrity and sustainability of football revenue,” says Haiya on his Facebook account.

He further applauded the fans who packed the stadium — painting a vibrant picture of football unity. “Your energy, peaceful support, and respect for the game created an unforgettable atmosphere and reminded us why football remains the greatest sport in uniting our people.”









He extended FAM’s deepest appreciation to sponsors, Airtel Malawi Plc, “for their continued financial investment in the development of football in Malawi”, saying the country’s leading mobile service provider’s “unwavering support is instrumental in the transformation journey FAM is undertaking”.

Fans were entertained to music performances by the Black Missionaries Band, courtesy of Airtel Malawi, and Haiya took cognizance that they “delivered a thrilling pre-match performance that set the perfect tone for the day” and added some “exceptional organisation of the Airtel Top 8 2025 Grand Finale at the magnificent Bingu National Stadium”.

“The electrifying display by the two teams, the seamless operations behind the scenes, and the unity shown in the stands all reflect the collective progress we are making towards transforming football in Malawi.

“Congratulations to FCB Nyasa Big Bullets for emerging champions — hard luck to Silver Strikers, your efforts were commendable.

After the match — won by defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets through post match penalties having played out 1-1 in regulation time — the People’s Team’s triumphant coach Peter Mponda told the media that the atmosphere was indeed breathtaking.

Mponda hailed the quality of the final, telling Bullets Media that “the stadium was full to capacity — I don’t remember the last time a final had such a turnout. This shows these two teams are the giants of Malawian football”.

“The Bankers are the TNM Super League 2024 champions, and Bullets were the defending Airtel Top 8 champions — we played well, and the fans enjoyed every minute of the action because two top teams were competing.”

Just as Haiya alluded to that the Bankers put up a gallant fight to clinch a 3rd Airtel Top 8 title to their name, coach Mponda also had kind words for the team he coach last year, who he guided to their first TNM Super League title in 11 years.

“We worked hard for this,” Mponda said in post match interviews. “Credit to the players for staying focused — Silver gave us a tough game, but our experience pulled us through.”

It was indeed a balanced high-profile final that ended into a nerve-wracking post match penalty shootout that proved a familiar script for the defending champions, — who once again proved decisive under pressure to claim their third successive Airtel Top 8 title and a 4th in total — more than any other club in the tournament’s history.

After a 1-1 stalemate at full time, it was a matter of penalty taker against the goalkeeper — mirroring the two teams’ meeting in the final of the 2021 edition, which Bullets won 5-3 after against 1-1 regulation time result at Kamuzu Stadium.

From the spot at the jam-packed Bingu National Stadium, it was Silver who blinked first as Chisomo Mpachika’s opening spot-kick was saved by ‘keeper, Phillip Nyasulu — that mounted the pressure when Levison Maganizo, who missed a crucial penalty in the 2021 final, stepped up to take his — and he sent his effort wide.

In the decisive penalty, Bullets’ Ephraim Kondowe made no mistake, slotting his kick home to send the People’s Team into wild celebrations as they made history as the the club with the most Airtel Top 8 titles since its inception in 2017 — winning it in 2021, 2023, 2024, now 2025.

Silver Strikers, who have now lost in three of the final matches against Bullets, clinched the 2017 inaugural championship and in 2019 — with Blue Eagles clinching it in 2018 and Mighty Wanderers in 2022, who were ousted from the competition right at the very first round of the two legged quarterfinals by Karonga United.