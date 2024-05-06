FAM pledges to improve welfare of legends in partnership with JK Productions

* As business mogul Thom Mpinganjira’s Ekhaya Farms rewards 17 legends with K1 million each

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president, Fleetwood Haiya has pledged continued working relationship with JK Productions to improve the welfare of football legends in the country.

A report by FAM says Haiya made the pledge on Sunday during a luncheon at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe where business mogul and philanthropist Thomson Mpinganjira — through Ekhaya Farms — honoured 17 football legends for their contributions towards the Malawi national football team, the Flames.

The legends that were recognised included Kinnah Phiri, Gilbert Chirwa, Peterkins Kayira, Spy Msiska, Thom Kazembe, Lawrence Waya, Chancy Gondwe, Yasin Osman, Mabvuto Lungu, Austin Nyondo, Young Chimodzi Snr, among others.

“The initiative by Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira to celebrate our living legends, whose exploits are part of our game’s legacy, should be wholesomely applauded,” Haiya is quoted as saying.

“In a special way let me appreciate the organization of the legends into a unit by Mr. Jim Kalua whose passion for the game and the people who served the country with loyalty and utmost dedication is unquestionable.

“To the valiant soldiers who carried out national flag with pride — even at a time when financial rewards were not at the fore — I wish to register our thanks and appreciation. We wish them good health and prosperity as they continue to inspire the game to the present generation and beyond.”

Mpinganjira, who is also president of Mighty Wanderers, said he decided to honour the legends as one way appreciating their contributions towards Malawi football.