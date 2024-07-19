FAM inspires tertiary students to apply for refereeing course to improve match officiation in the country

* We need to train more the referees to make sure that the number we have is maintained because we some are retiring due to age



Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has launched a project targeting interested young tertiary students to apply for Grade 3 Refereeing training as one way of improving match officiation in the country.

The Association has since advertised for targeting tertiary students only and FAM referees development manager, Fredrick Khoropa is quoted by Fam.mw as saying the goal is to fill the gap left by retiring referees and also develop more competent referees for international level.

“We need to train more the referees to make sure that the number we have is maintained because we some are retiring due to age,” he is quoted as saying.

“Referees have a very important role and must be able to control and interpret the laws of the game, which are written in English. So, we need educated referees who will be better equipped to understand and apply the laws of the game.

“By targeting tertiary students, we also aim to raise the standard of refereeing in Malawi and ensure that the country can produce officials who keep with international referees demand,” Kholopa said.

The call for applications says: “Are you energetic and enthusiastic individual passionate about football? Do you want to take your passion to the next level and become a certified referee? — FAM is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates to train as Grade 3 Referees.”

Eligibility is male and female students studying in Malawi’s tertiary institutions and not more than 25 years old and the duration of the course is one week in which FAM will provide meals and accommodation.

The requirements include commitment fee of K10,000, physical fitness test before the course commencement and to apply by through admin@fam.mw before closing date of July 31, 2024.—Reporting by Fam.mw