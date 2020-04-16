FAM fines Silver K2.9m, Eagles K1m for unsporting behaviour during 2019 FISD Challenge Cup semis

By Duncan Mlanjira

Silver Strikers FC and Blue Eagles FC have been whipped hard with a total of K3.9 million as fines meted by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) competitions committee for the two teams’ unsporting behaviour during their 2019 FISD Challenge Cup semifinal match.

Silver Strikers are expected to pay a total of K2.9 million while Blue Eagles will pay K1 million.

Meanwhile, Silver Strikers’ players Khuda Muyaba and Herbert Wayekha were found guilty of charges laid before them and have since been banned for six matches — applicable to official matches within FAM’s jurisdiction — and suspended for one year.

On the other hand, Blue Eagles players Micium Mhone and John Soko were also found guilty of charges laid before them and have also been banned for six matches — applicable to official matches within FAM’s jurisdiction — and suspended for one year.

FAM’s competitions committee, after reviewing reports on the two teams’ in regard to misconduct charges during the semifinal that took place at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe on November 23, found Silver guilty on five counts.

The first count was causing the semifinal to be abandoned for failing to take precautionary measures to prevent their supporters from showing aggression by continuous throwing of objects onto the field of play that led to the abandonment.

This was contrary to Articles 10.2 and 22.1 of the 2019 FISD Challenge Cup Rules and Regulations and article 56 of the FAM Disciplinary Code and the Bankers were fined K800,000.

In the second count, Silver have been found guilty for failing to take precautionary measures to prevent their supporters and players from beating and bullying Blue Eagles supporters and players contrary to Articles 50 and 51 of the FAM Disciplinary Code and Articles 22.1 and 22.12 of the 2019 FISD Challenge Cup.

Silver Strikers have been fined K500,000 and a further K500,000 have been meted out on Silver for failing to prevent their supporters and players from inciting others into hatred and violence which led to objects being thrown into the pitch and the eventual abandonment of the match.

This was contrary to Article 22.1 of the 2019 FISD Challenge Cup Rules and Regulations and Article 53 of the FAM Disciplinary Code.

Another fine of K300,000 for Silver Strikers is that its players and technical officials used undesignated entry point into the Civo Stadium contrary to Article 22.8 of the 2019 FISD Challenge Cup Rules and Regulations.

Silver have also been found guilty of bringing the game, the name of the sponsor and FAM into disrepute contrary to Articles 22.1 and 22.26 of the 2019 FISD Cup Rules and Regulations and fined K800,000.

The Bankers’ players, Muyaba and Wayekha were found guilty of unsporting behaviour by inciting hatred and violence and involvement in brawls with Blue Eagles players which led to objects being thrown into the pitch and the eventual abandonment.

This was contrary to Article 22.18 of the 2019 FISD Challenge Cup Rules and Regulations and Article 50, 51 and 53 of the FAM Disciplinary Code.

Silver Strikers supporters were also not spared as they were individually found guilty of beating and bullying Blue Eagles FC Supporters, contrary to Article 22.12 of the 2019 FISD Challenge Cup Rules and Regulations and Articles 50 and 51 of the FAM Disciplinary Code.

The supporters, “as identified by the Club itself” are Grant M’balaka, Mdala, Rasta, Foster, Jonasi, Benjamin Mchewa, Miraj, Kantedza, Edwin Safari, Mende, Dustan, Limbani Gomonda, Madi and Mulo

These allegedly led the rest of the team’s supporters in showing aggression by continuous throwing of objects onto the field of play that led to the abandonment of the match.

This was contrary to Articles 10.2 and 22.1 of the 2019 FISD Challenge Cup Rules and Regulations and article 56 of the FAM Disciplinary Code.

The 12 have been individually banned from all football activities and entering any stadia hosting Association Football for a period of two years and that Silver should ensure that the individual bans condition conditions are adhered to.

FAM says the Super League of Malawi, Malawi Police Service and National Stewards Committee have been advised to ensure that there is compliance of the supporters’ bans.

As for Blue Eagles, they were found guilty of two counts of misconduct — inciting hatred and violence and involvement in brawling, beating and bullying of opponents.

Blue Eagles were found guilty of failure to prevent their players from inciting others to hatred and violence which led to objects being thrown into the pitch and the eventual abandonment of the match and for failure to take precautionary measures to prevent their supporters and players from being involved in the brawls.

Both counts attracted fines of K500,000 each while the players Micium Mhone and John Soko were found guilty of unsporting behaviour by inciting hatred and violence and involved in brawls with Silver players which led to objects being thrown into the pitch and the eventual abandonment of the match.

The two teams have been asked to pay their total fines before their next official fixture while all the individual sanctions are effective from April 14, 2020.

They are also being asked that right to appeal to the FAM Disciplinary Committee if dissatisfied with decisions within 72 hours of receiving the letter (issued on April 14) and upon the payment in cash K500,000 in line with Article 14.1 of the 2019 FISD Challenge Cup’s Rules and Regulations.