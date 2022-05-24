FAM, FDH striving for a successful 2022 FDH Bank Cup under the theme ‘Pachema’

Gunda (left) and Chimchere pose with the individual award winners

* The 2021 FDH Bank Cup was one of the most successful tournament

* It had a lot of achievements despite being played in a serious CoVID-19 period

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

The 2021 edition of the FDH Bank Cup has been described as the best as it had a number positives in terms of organization; improvement of skills among players; discipline from the teams as well as the fans — which helped the competition to be a remarkable one.

At the award presentation and the unveiling of the 2022 edition held at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre on Monday, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alfred Gunda, as well as the sponsors attested that the 2021 FDH Bank Cup was one of the most successful tournament — which had a lot of achievements despite being played in a serious CoVID-19 period.

Gunda applauded FDH Bank Plc for maintaining the sponsorship and added that the 2021 edition the positives have prompted the Bank to bring back the competition after getting impressed with last year’s tournament.

“We are very much appreciative for the great partnership which is there between FAM and FDH Bank because without a cordial relationship we wouldn’t have a successful competition,” he said. “It is our expectation that this year’s Cup will definitely be more colourful.

“As FAM, we promise to do all we can in order to safeguard this partnership and we will continue encouraging teams and fans to resist from violence during football matches because we want sanity to continue in all football stadiums so that we can continue attracting more companies, organizations and individuals coming to support football in this country.”

In his remarks, FDH Bank Senior Marketing and Communications Manager, Ronald Chimchere said they are calling the 2021 competition a success considering that it was played during a period where CoVID-19 cases had rising numbers forcing matches to be played with limited number of fans due to health protocols.

Chimchere admitted that it wasn’t easy playing during such a period especially to the team’s since the majority of them rely on gate collection revenues to help them running their clubs.

He further, saluted fans for not resorting to violence when only few were allowed entry into the stadiums.

Chimchere expressed confidence that the 2022 edition — ‘Pachema-FDH Bank Cup — will be more impressive and that they are geared to introduce different initiatives as one way of engaging fans to patronize all the matches.

“For this year, we are eager to see another finest tournament with a lot of skills being displayed — starting from preliminary stage up to the national level because our main target is to see FDH Cup producing rare talent that can be used to our national teams,” he said.

Silver Strikers dominated the awards in which their goalkeeper Charles Thom was named Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament, while Zebron Kalima got the Discovery of the Tournament award with Blessings Tembo scooping Player of the Tournament category.



Mighty Mukuru Wanderers forward Vincent Nyangulu received the Golden Boot award.

FDH Bank also awarded Football Journalists Association (FJA) accredited reporters for their excellent coverage of the tournament — Times Group’s Mabvuto Kambuwe (Print); Collins Nsunza (Television); MBC’s Frank Kandu (Radio); Emmanuel Simpokolwe (Photojournalist); Victor Musongole (Community Radio) and Andrew Chilapondwa (Online).

According to FAM Competitions department, the 2022 competition is expected to throw off in two weeks coming through preliminary round in which total of 74 regional teams are expected to clash from preliminary stage from there respective regions and only 16 regional teams will later join the Super League teams at national level battle.

The draw of the regional teams is as follows:

Southern Region Round 1

1) Prescane vs Mangochi United

2) Destiny FC vs White Eagles

3) Nyasa United vs Ntaja United

4) Steffords FC vs Immigration

5) The Boyz vs Wanderers Reserves

6) Changalume Barracks vs Ntopwa FC

7) Chinamwali Stars vs Prison United

8) Bangwe All Stars vs Mubas

9) Neno Giants vs Bangula Hammers

10) Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves vs FOMO

* MDF Marine and Zomba Air Base are the seeded teams

Round 2

Winner 10 vs Winner 3

Winner 6 vs 7

Winners 2 vs Zomba Airbase

Winner 1 vs Winner 5

Winner 4 vs Winner 9

MDF Marine vs Winner 8

Central Region Round 1

1) Airborne Rangers vs Ngolowindo FC

2) Mitundu Strikers vs Villa FC

3) Ekas Freight Wanders vs Dedza Young Soccer

4) Simbi FC vs Mbabvi FC

5) Support Battalion vs Bwanje FC

6) Saint Gabriel vs Fracas

7) Luanar FC vs Kawinga FC

8) KB Reserves vs Nkanda Youth

* Extreme Academy and Silver Strikers Reserves are the seeded teams

Round 2

Winner 6 vs Winner 7

Winner 1 vs Winner 5

Winner 3 vs Silver Strikers

Winner Extreme FC vs Winner 2

Winner 8 vs Winner 4

Northern Region Round 1

1) Iponga FC vs Chilumba Barracks

2) Ekwendeni United vs Baka City

3) Tafika Sports Academy vs NkhataBay Select

4) Ekwendeni Hard Knockers vs Lufita FC

5) Chitipa United vs Mayamiko Stars

6) Chintheche United vs Raiply FC

7) Chipolopolo FC vs Kadona Stars

8) Embangweni FC vs Mzimba Young Bullets

* Mzimba United and Mighty Rumphi Wanderers are the seeded teams

Round 2

Winner 1 vs Winner 8

Mighty Rumphi Wanderers vs Winner 6

Winner 3 vs Winner 5

Winner 2 vs Mzimba United

Winner 7 vs Winner 4