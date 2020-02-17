FAM EGM endorses names of judicial bodies members

By Maravi Express

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) held a successiful extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) where, among other issues, the delegates endorsed the names of the members of its judicial bodies as proposed by the FAM Executive Committee.

The bodies include the Disciplinary, Appeals, Ethics, Club Licensing First Instance, Club Licensing Appeals and Ethics Committees.

The EGM, held at the Chatonda Lodge in Chintcheche, Nkhata Bay on Saturday, the delegates discussed all agenda items that were shelved during the elective AGM held on 14 December 2019 in Mangochi.

Among others, the Assembly approved the FAM’s 2020 detailed budget as well as the Financial Statements of the year ending June 2019.

The main project in the 2020 budget is the establishment of the FAM full time academy at the Luwinga Technical Centre in Mzuzu.

FAM President Walter Nyamilandu hailed the delegates for sober discussions at the meeting, which was held exactly 60 days after the tense elective AGM.

“I am pleased and impressed by the maturity that we have shown today considering where we are coming from.

“It is encouraging to see that we have left all the elections-related differences behind and today meaningfully discussed important issues to develop our football. Let us maintain this spirit.

“We have a lot of projects ahead of us and the Football Academy at the Luwinga Centre is the main priority. But we also have a lot of national teams’ activities, local competitions as well as developmental and capacity building.

“We also introduce competitions at district level to tap talent from the rural areas. Consideration will be taken at the next budget session to look at how best FAM can support district competitions with the view to having a national district champion at the end of every year.

“We have work to do and raising the bar starts now,” he said.