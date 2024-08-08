FAM confirms venues and dates for FDH Bank Cup semi-finals

* Both Blue Eagles and Karonga United will be making their first ever FDH Bank Cup semifinal appearance



* And will be aiming to create more history by reaching the final

Maravi Express

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has confirmed the dates, venues and kick-off times for the upcoming FDH Bank Cup semifinals both in Lilongwe at Civo Stadium and Bingu National Stadium.

Blue Eagles will play host to Karonga United on Saturday, August 17 at Civo Stadium (14h30) while the defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets will be at Bingu National Stadium, on Wednesday evening of August 21 from 17h00 against Moyale Barracks.

Both Blue Eagles and Karonga United will be making their first ever FDH Bank Cup semifinal appearance and will be aiming to create more history by reaching the final.

FAM competitions director, Gomezgani Zakazaka is quoted by Fam.mw as saying the association will soon communicate on the ticketing details for the two matches.

To reach the semifinals, Blue Eagles beat Baka City 3-0 through goals from Schumaker Kuwali (9′ 41′) and Paul Master (43′) while a late strike from Precious Phiri (90+5′) was enough for Nyasa Big Bullets to oust Civil Service United at 1-0.

In the Round of 16, the defending champions beat archrivals 2-1 at Kamuzu Stadium through a brace from Nigerian Babatunde Adepoju while the Nomads consolation as from Cameroonian striker Sama Thierry Tangong.

Karonga United advanced to the quarterfinals following 10-9 victory over the Round of 16 match against Dedza Dynamos on post-match penalties after goal-less stalemate in regulation time.

Moyale Barracks reached the semifinals having beaten second tier Lube Masters 2-1 while Karonga United went past the quarterfinals having beaten MAFCO FC 2-1.