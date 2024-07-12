FAM alerts fans of infiltration of counterfeit Flames replica jerseys on the market

The counterfeit jerseys that were found at M&D Fashion Shop

Maravi Express

Following a raid by Malawi Police Fiscal & Fraud Unit that was recently carried out that resulted in the seizure of 71 suspected counterfeit Flames Moto replica jerseys at M&D Fashion Shop in Blantyre, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has published list of its authorised merchandise distributors.

In Blantyre, they are Into Sports, Formula 1, Crystal Duty Free Shop (Chileka Airport and Amaryllis Hotel), Touch of Class, CP Investments and Pakhale while in Zomba, its AJ Fashions.

In Mzuzu, fans are encouraged to visit Gift Collections and Zampira Sports Shop while in Lilongwe, is CP Investments, Into Sports, Phatafuli Investments, ADL Shop at Kamuzu International Airport and BICC Souvenir Shop.

A report on Fam.mw indicates that the police have since arrested M&D Fashion Shop owner identified as Ellah Littah, from Nsaliwa Village, T/A Kalembo in Balaka District and charged with counterfeit trademark contrary to section 388 sub section (d)(e) of the Penal Code.

The report further said the suspect is expected to appear in court in due course as inquiries are under way to discover the source of the product.

FAM emphasises that it holds the legal rights to the replica jerseys branded as ‘Moto’ which are officially registered as its intellectual property and also owns the brands of Flames and Scorchers, as brand names of the Malawi men’s and women’s national teams — which are duly registered with Registrar of Trademark.

FAM marketing & broadcasting manager, Tulipo Mwenelupembe is quoted as saying they engaged the police after noticing counterfeit merchandise of its brands on the market.

Mwenelupembe expressed his gratitude to the Malawi Police for their continuous efforts in combatting the sale of fake replicas to ensure that consumers are protected from fraudulent products.

“As the custodian of the registered brands and trademarks, we noticed counterfeit merchandise and engaged Police to assist us in bursting this syndicate,” he is quoted as saying. “We commend the Malawi Police for this successful operation and this should serve as a warning to other perpetrator as the exercise will continue across the country.”

Thus Mwenelupembe encourages the public to buy authentic replica jerseys through FAM and its authorised distributors to ensure they are genuine and of high-quality products.