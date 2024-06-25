FAM aims to produce best coaches to compete with the best in Africa; as it sets to hold CAF B course in August

FAM technical director, Benjamin Kumwenda

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) will from August 18 to October 18 hold a Confederation of African Football (CAF) B coaching course as one way of increasing the pool of qualified coaches for elite football.

This is the first CAF B course in two years as the last one was held in July 2022 while last year, FAM concentrated on CAF C courses through three courses it hosted with the aim of closing the gap between beginners and CAF B holders.

FAM technical director, Benjamin Kumwenda said following professional demands around Club Licensing, it is important to train more coaches at CAF B level so that Super League clubs have a wider base to search for qualified coaches.

“Our goal is to produce coaches who can compete with best in Africa,” Kumwenda said. “With CAF B Licence, FAM is paving the way for a new generation of top-class coaches who will take the beautiful game to new heights.”

He further said the CAF B Licence aims to equip coaches with advanced knowledge in areas such as tactics, player development and team management.

It is also a minimum coaching qualification required for one to coach in the country’s elite league according to the FAM club licensing regulations.

“We received an overwhelming response to the call for applications, and we’re excited to see the best candidates take this opportunity to upgrade their skills,” said Kumwenda of the 25 participants that applied and earned their place.

They include former elite football stars players — Andrew Chikhosi, coach for Silver Strikers Ladies; Elvis Kafoteka (unattached); Heston Munthali (Nyasa Big Bullets); Jimmy Zakazaka (Ekhaya FC); Joseph Kamwendo (Clerk Sporting Club); Mapopa Msukwa (Bangwe FC); McDonald Yobe (Silver Strikers Reserve); Nicholas Mhango (Moyale FC); Robert Ng’ambi (Mighty Tigers FC) and George Sangala (Wanderers Youth)

Others include Isaac Osman Imran (Ntopwa FC), Dida Sizzo Zingwangwa (Zingwangwa FC), Chancy Msema (Walter Nyamilandu Academy), Charles Benn (Civil Service Club), Chisomo Nkhoma (Chisomo Academy), Eliya Phiri (Villa FC), Enock Mhone (Topic FC), Gift Kamanga (Chitipa United), Karen Chaula (White Eagles), Linda Kasenda (Mpira Mmudzi Mwathu), McMillan Maiya (Dowa Young Achievers), Malumbo Mkandawire (Red Lions), Victor Mphande (Silver Strikers), Davie Mpima Jnr (Play Football Malawi) and Steven Nkwinika (Mzimba United).—Reporting by Fam.mw; editing by Maravi Express