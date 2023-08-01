FAM aims to lay solid foundation for grassroots football to nurture talented future stars



* Launches K150 million Girls and Boys U14 and U16 Leagues

* FAM has been trying its best to find sponsors who can support youth league competitions

By Victor Singano Jnr

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president, Walter Nyamilandu Manda has emphasized that the only path of taking Malawi football in the right direction is through laying strong and solid foundation at grassroots level by making sure that all youngsters who have football passion across the country are active.

Nyamilandu made the remarks on Saturday at Mpira Stadium during the launch of the K150 million Girls and Boys U14 and U16 Leagues.

He said for along time, FAM has been trying its best to find sponsors who can support youth league competitions, specifically for U14, 16 as well as 19 for both boys and girls — a development which he said was affecting the talent identification process.

“Through this competition, we’ll build a brighter future of football for Malawi and as FAM, we are geared up to make sure these children are well monitored and have their database recorded to avoid any age cheating incidents in the future.

“This is a pyramid approach and are very confident that in few years coming we’ll produce strong national football teams for both boys and girls,” Nyamilandu said.

National Youth Football Association president, Tiyenkhu Chavula was very thankful to FAM for introducing the youth leagues, saying its introduction will ensure there is proper tracking for the players who will be going into all the recommended football steps and also feed local football clubs as well as the national teams.

“This league will play a very crucial role and we are very hopeful that we’ll create a pool of talented future stars since these kids are going to be properly developed and trained because previously we have lost pure talent due to lack of competitions,” he said.

Also present was National Women’s Football Association president. Adelaide Migogo who said the leagues will help to have a great transition in the women’s national football teams.