Faith Mussa, Kell Kay, traditional dances to spice up 3rd edition of Malawi Sport Awards’ Red Carpet Gala

By Duncan Mlanjira

Two of the country’s most popular performing artists, Faith Mussa and Kell Kay are set to spice up the glamorous the 3rd edition of Malawi Sport Awards’ Red Carpet Gala to be held on Valentines Day, February 14 at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

Other entertainment performances include traditional and modern dances to be performed by Forus Dance Crew.

The Gala will start with a cocktail and the entrance charges are K10,000 regular, K15,000 couples and K20,000 VIP.

Professional photographers will be present to take pictures on the Red Carpet before being led to their seats by ushers in flamboyant style.

All this is to spice up organisers, Malawi National Council of Sports’ 3rd edition of recognising and celebrating with sports persons and organizations, who have been selected by a representation of the sporting and general community for their significant contributions to sport generally and its development in the country.

Acting Sports Council Executive Secretary, Henry Mereka, says the awards are meant to encourage sportspersons to aim higher in their respective disciplines and promote creativity, fair competition and innovation.

“They are also meant to attract the corporate world to have confidence in investing into sports in order to empower the athletes economically,” he said.

Last year’s winners received various prizes and they automatically qualified as nominees for the Region 5 Sports Awards in Namibia.

Malawi was represented at the Region 5 Sports Awards by junior chess player Blessings Kamanga; junior athlete Moneyi Chingaipe; Malawi U-20 netball coach Christina Mkwanda Munji and first female to win the Commonwealth lightweight in 2018 Anisha Bashir.

Bashir was the biggest winner of the night with two awards — Sports Personality of the Year and Sports Woman for winning two belts in 2018., the African Boxing Council and Commonwealth Lightweight belts.

Bashir, who was favored against footballer Tabitha Chawinga and netballer Joyce Mvula, was also the fourth best ranked lightweight in the world.

Chess also dominated last year’s event after winning five awards through Susan Namangale as best administrator of the year only female chess president in Africa; Chiletso Chipanga as Sports Man award having won the African Amateurs Championship.

Chess in Schools was voted as the best executed sports development programme while Chess Association of Malawi (CHESSAM) won the Sports Association of the Year Award.

George Maguire of Ascent Soccer Academy won the Non-Citizen of the Year award for running a well structured program to develop players that focuses on empowerment through football, education and character development.

The sportsman with disability award went to Alinafe Puwa while tennis players Mphatso Chiphwanya won the sportswoman with disability for winning silver medals at the 2018 World Tennis Special Olympics.

Benadetta Mzika was named the best referee of the year while Chitipa won the Sports District of the Year award.

Times Group was named Sports Media of the Year for its excellent work.