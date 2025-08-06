Faith Chinzimu’s Swedish club further strengthens its midfield with Danish player

* Loaned from Germany side Eintracht Frankfurt on a contract for the rest of the season ahead of the women’s Swedish league restart

* BK Häcken stands for great football and that’s something I’m looking forward to being a part of

* As the club also celebrates signing of Chinzimu; It feels good that we are also starting to find young African players on the women’s side

By Duncan Mlanjira

A few days after signing Malawian midfielder, 18-year-old Faith Chinzimu on a three-year contract, top Swedish women’s league side, BK Häcken, have also roped in 19-year-old Danish player, Pernille Sanvig to further strengthen the middle of the pack where Chinzimu is expected to take control of.

A report on the club’s media platform, Fotboll Direkt, says Sanvig is loaned from Germany league side, Eintracht Frankfurt on a contract for the rest of the season — and the club’s football director, Martin Ericsson revels on the added member of the team.

“In Pernille, we get a passing and technical player with good running capacity,” he is quoted as saying by Fotboll Direkt. “She likes to drive the game and knock out team members with her passing game.

The report further says, Sanvig has several youth internationals for Denmark on her CV and in the midfield she joins the 18-year-old Malawian midfielder, who made her debut for Scorchers at the age of 16.

Chinzimu told Fotboll Direkt: “There are good players in the team and they have received me well. I like being in BK Häcken. There are nice people here and I really like the environment in the club.

“I think I can do a lot for BK Häcken and help the team win matches. I am a player who helps my teammates up front to score goals. Long passes are one of my strengths. Sometimes I also dribble,“ the Ascent Soccer product is quoted as saying.

The club’s football director, Martin Ericsson talks highly of Ascent Soccer, saying: “She comes from a good academy in Malawi where she has been well educated. It feels good that we are also starting to find young African players on the women’s side who can develop in our environment.”

On its media platform, Ascent Soccer’s co-founder George Maguire shared that Chinzimu’s move to the Gothenburg-based club marks another significant milestone for both the player and Ascent Soccer.

“We are incredibly proud of Faith and her journey. Her transfer to BK Häcken is a testament to her talent, her resilience and the strength of staff and program.

“Faith was a member of Ascent’s senior girls academy squad that became the first youth side to earn a place in international Champions League qualifying, while also scoring eight times at Iceland’s 2024 Rey Cup.

“That performance included goals against Bayern Munich, Brighton & Hove Albion and a highlight reel end-to-end effort versus Arsenal.

“For her country, Faith notched seven goals in four appearances at the U17 level and has already been on the scoresheet twice in 10 appearances for Malawi’s senior women’s squad.”

The country’s most established and successful football academy based in Lilongwe, further chronicles that the elusive midfielder becomes Ascent second female graduate in less than a year, to transfer directly to a top-tier international side — following the footsteps of Rose Kadzere, who joined France’s Montpellier HSC in October.

“I am so excited and grateful for this great opportunity,” Chinzimu is quoted as saying. “Ascent Soccer did so much for me to make this next step. I also thank everyone who has supported me on this journey.

“I am ready to work hard, learn from my new teammates and contribute to the success of my new club.”

Ascent Soccer talks highly of their graduate, assuring BK Häcken that Chinzimu will bring “athleticism, technical tools and growth mindset that will serve her well at BK Häcken, where titles are always top of mind”.

“The well-decorated Swedish club has competed in five straight European Women’s Champions League’s, making it all the way to the quarterfinals in 2024 before falling to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.”



Fotboll Direkt reports that BK Häcken top the Swedish women’s league table, one point ahead of second-placed Hammarby — ahead of the restart of the season against Djurgården over the weekend.